Mac Jones

Jan 17, 2008
5,676
6,202
Dania Beach, FL.
Anybody here like Mac Jones? I have no idea if he's available. He's on a 2 year contract. He played in 11 games and was 8-3 and the times I saw him he was quite similar to Brock Purdy in the way he played. He's 27 years old 6'3"and weighs 225lbs. I like him better than some of the other QBs rumored to have the Dolphin's interest. Let him compete with Ewers and a mid round QB like Nussmeier or Drew Allar. We could do alot worse imo. This would solidify things at QB until the 2027 draft.
 
They will bring in some additional QBs. However as strapped as the cap is, I expect Ewers to be given the opportunity to impress.

He has talent, he has some size, and he was pretty decent in the games he played plus he is cheap.
 
I think he’s a decent QB in the right system (not a guy who can succeed in any system/worthy of building an offense around) but not good enough to lead a team to where you aspire to get to. Good fit for a team like the Steelers if Rodgers retires.

Wouldn’t want him here…. Good enough to buy you a few extra wins and keep you from positioning for a top ranked QB in the 27 draft.

Start Ewers. His only competition should be a day 2/3 pick with upside. I wouldn’t even add a vet to the room.
 
I liked him more than most coming out of college. I posted here there was no dropoff at Bama between him and Tua, and I got roasted here 😆

I don’t want him on the team now. He showed his true colors in NE and was called out for doing douchebag things on the field.
 
No lets think big and have high aspirations for the QB position. Thats why we should tank in 2026 to get the number 1 pick in the 2027 draft.
 
I always started seem like a jerk off, but has played pretty well lately. I wouldn’t mind him for competition, but I personally wouldn’t want to use any draft picks as we need all of them and more if possible.
 
I always started seem like a jerk off, but has played pretty well lately. I wouldn’t mind him for competition, but I personally wouldn’t want to use any draft picks as we need all of them and more if possible.
Don't fall for this, it's the Shanahan affect. This guy is no Bueno.
 
I liked him more than most coming out of college. I posted here there was no dropoff at Bama between him and Tua, and I got roasted here 😆

I don’t want him on the team now. He showed his true colors in NE and was called out for doing douchebag things on the field.
I did too, I got roasted hard. I saw him as bigger more durable Tua type, but you're right he was immature as hell.
 
I don't like signing or trading for QBs coming from QB friendly systems that only works under that specific coach. In most cases, those QBs will never be as good unless it's the exact same system.
 
