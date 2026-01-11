BSQ
Anybody here like Mac Jones? I have no idea if he's available. He's on a 2 year contract. He played in 11 games and was 8-3 and the times I saw him he was quite similar to Brock Purdy in the way he played. He's 27 years old 6'3"and weighs 225lbs. I like him better than some of the other QBs rumored to have the Dolphin's interest. Let him compete with Ewers and a mid round QB like Nussmeier or Drew Allar. We could do alot worse imo. This would solidify things at QB until the 2027 draft.