 Mack Hollins: Big Pimpin for Vegas | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mack Hollins: Big Pimpin for Vegas

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,967
Reaction score
3,622
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
Not sayin, just sayin'.

Im glad for him.
He's building on the progress he made last year. He's a way better player now than Cedric Wilson.
Oops, my bad' *sore ribs*.
Watch Raiders Titans recap from Sunday.
Just 'Wow!
Not sure what McD and Grier were looking at, but letting him walk was just stupid, period.
Ced Wilson's money seems dumb when we couldve gotten Hollins for half or less and he kills it on STs.

Oops!
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,967
Reaction score
3,622
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
I was marveling at how McD and Grier built a wonderful machine that is the 2022 Dolphins. Especially how our personnel fits our schemes so well...
But
They fuct up this one.
It's not particularly consequential unless that Wilson money causes a cap headache at some point.
Wilson may yet make this thread moot at some point, who knows.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,967
Reaction score
3,622
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
Bopkin02 said:
I think we know Wilson can play. If he's injured, give him time to mend. There will come a game we'll need him.
Click to expand...
His skillset just seems in-between the mad-quicks of Hill/Waddle and the Beastly size of Gman and Sherfield seems more physical as well.
 
BobbbyTee

BobbbyTee

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2022
Messages
17
Reaction score
31
Age
39
Location
Tampa
Agree. He was a captain last year too. Surprised they cut him so quick.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
1,826
Reaction score
2,583
Maybe he was a Flores induced casualty, considering the turnover they had in captains maybe this year he wasn't valued in the same capacity by the new staff.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,967
Reaction score
3,622
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
Maybe he wasnt deemed a sharp route-runner.
He just made huge plays down the field.
To me, he's a faster Gman. I bet he can block better, too.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
9,307
Reaction score
7,301
Location
Sparks, NV
I doubt he would have made our team. This was a good move for him and us.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,967
Reaction score
3,622
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
Tua has thrown a few balls deliberately looking for the receiver to get separation by jumping but mostly its precision passing.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,781
Reaction score
4,106
Age
32
Location
Tallahassee
He doesn’t fit our system. Just like Gesicki doesn’t. Mike is still here though for cap reasons and because he’s way more talented.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,414
Reaction score
7,396
Hollins and Devante Parker had big games on Sunday. Doubt either would fit in the style of offense Miami is playing right now. Right now a big body wr would likely be the 4th or 5th wr in the pecking order, barring injuries.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,967
Reaction score
3,622
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
gregorygrant83 said:
Hollins and Devante Parker had big games on Sunday. Doubt either would fit in the style of offense Miami is playing right now. Right now a big body wr would likely be the 4th or 5th wr in the pecking order, barring injuries.
Click to expand...
And they are now.
But Hollins>Sherfield, no?
 
