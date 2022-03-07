Mack Hollins is Irreplaceable, IMO

ChitownPhins28
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 2,572
- Reaction score
- 3,070
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Aurora IL
The Special Teams Prowess and his receiving ability Exploded in '21.
What if that guy Slater for New England was a capable WR4? That guy was probably considered a roster lock every year and he's nowhere near the WR that Hollins proved to be this past season.
What if that guy Slater for New England was a capable WR4? That guy was probably considered a roster lock every year and he's nowhere near the WR that Hollins proved to be this past season.