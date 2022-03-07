 Mack Hollins is Irreplaceable, IMO | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mack Hollins is Irreplaceable, IMO

ChitownPhins28

The Special Teams Prowess and his receiving ability Exploded in '21.
What if that guy Slater for New England was a capable WR4? That guy was probably considered a roster lock every year and he's nowhere near the WR that Hollins proved to be this past season.
 
