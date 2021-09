For months in the offseason it was reported that when Tua wanted to practice throwing the ball and needed someone to catch it at his local park, the teammate who dropped whatever he was doing and came immediately to help him every day was not DeVante or Jakeem or Albert or Waddle or Gesicki, it was Mack Hollins. When this was reported months ago I suggested that Hollins was smart to develop the chemistry with Tua and a stack of FH contributors said that it meant nothing and with all the receivers on the roster he was probably going to get cut. Well not only did Tua improve but it seems like Mack Hollins improved as well. Also noted that Hollins was made a team captain today (probably mainly for his Special Teams skill as a big gunner).