 Madden 22 player ratings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Madden 22 player ratings

Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,403
Reaction score
9,958
Location
NE, Indiana

Something else to discuss, and diss besides Omar lol

Anyways not looking at individual players but the article says our offense is a 70 and defense 79.

31st O and 19th D

…. yeah I don’t feel like that’s how we would stack up in the league. Our defense should be rated higher for sure after last year. And our offense wasn’t great…. But almost the worst in the league? Cmon
 
EPBro

EPBro

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
431
Reaction score
531
Age
31
Location
SRQ
Our D being ranked 19th is a joke.

Madden is and has always been horrible at the ratings system. And now it has been the same game play for years upon years.

Same cheese (Lamar Jackson) and very similar franchise modes.

Stop buying it and maybe the NFL will have to get creative and change it up.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,004
Reaction score
2,000
Madden has no clue how to grade offensive lineman I don’t think they even follow. DJ Fluker was our highest rated OL and he got cut already. Thats my biggest gripe, I think our skill position guys are fairly ranked. Howard is a little too low and they don’t value some of our unsung hero’s like Wilkins, Davis and Sieler cause they aren’t big sack guys. As a die hard madden player whose gotten every game for the past 20 years, the last few seasons have really been going downhill
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,403
Reaction score
9,958
Location
NE, Indiana
Swollcolb said:
Madden has no clue how to grade offensive lineman I don’t think they even follow. DJ Fluker was our highest rated OL and he got cut already. Thats my biggest gripe, I think our skill position guys are fairly ranked. Howard is a little too low and they don’t value some of our unsung hero’s like Wilkins, Davis and Sieler cause they aren’t big sack guys. As a die hard madden player whose gotten every game for the past 20 years, the last few seasons have really been going downhill
Click to expand...
Agreed on the whole post

but supposedly they’ve made a lot of changes to franchise mode this year, maybe it’ll be better
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
11,798
Reaction score
24,156
Location
Land of Loco!
I'm done with Madden. I've bought I think 9 different seasons of it. it's a fun distraction but it bores me. I'm either going broke trying to upgrade my MUT team or I have some 8 year old in Capetown outscoring my team by 80 points in the first quarter.
 
ugadolfan

ugadolfan

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
132
Reaction score
336
Age
24
Location
Atlanta
Hilarious that we beat 3 out of the top 11 teams (rams, chargers, cardinals), 2 of which we dominated, and yet they have us in the 20s. What a joke
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom