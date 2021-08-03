Madden 22 player ratings

Madden has no clue how to grade offensive lineman I don’t think they even follow. DJ Fluker was our highest rated OL and he got cut already. Thats my biggest gripe, I think our skill position guys are fairly ranked. Howard is a little too low and they don’t value some of our unsung hero’s like Wilkins, Davis and Sieler cause they aren’t big sack guys. As a die hard madden player whose gotten every game for the past 20 years, the last few seasons have really been going downhill