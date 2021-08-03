Madden 22 player ratings

Travis34
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thephinsider.com/platform/amp/2021/8/2/22603589/madden-nfl-2022-full-player-and-team-ratings-for-the-miami-dolphins
Something else to discuss, and diss besides Omar lol
Anyways not looking at individual players but the article says our offense is a 70 and defense 79.
31st O and 19th D
…. yeah I don’t feel like that’s how we would stack up in the league. Our defense should be rated higher for sure after last year. And our offense wasn’t great…. But almost the worst in the league? Cmon