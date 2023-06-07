Madden Curse for Allen?

DOC ZINGO
Just saw punk Josh Allen was awarded with being on the cover of the new Madden game,
Here’s hoping Dolphins benefit and he has a terrible season!
(Not wishing injury, just a terrible season) Dolphins gonna win division and sweep Buffalo anyways!
