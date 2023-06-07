 Madden Curse for Allen? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Madden Curse for Allen?

DOC ZINGO

Walk Nasty Baby
Just saw punk Josh Allen was awarded with being on the cover of the new Madden game,
Here’s hoping Dolphins benefit and he has a terrible season!
(Not wishing injury, just a terrible season) Dolphins gonna win division and sweep Buffalo anyways!
 

Putting a white supremacist pedophile on the cover...yikes. not buying this year. Can't stand for that shit in America.
 
If he keeps running like he does then you know lady luck will someday lose interest and leave town.
 
Gotta ask. Why is on the front cover? He's not even going to win his division this year let alone a Superbowl.
 
