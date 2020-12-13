Madison, Surtain vs X, Jones

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
406
Reaction score
465
Age
61
Location
Arcadia CA
X got another one today. Its highlight wheel material.
Should we start the conversation about X and Jones is the best cb tandem in dolphins history? Even surpassed Madison, Surtain?

I would say so given how NFL today handcuffs defenders.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
16,115
Reaction score
12,373
Mad/Surtain...Jones is the weak link here. Both also made lots of INTs...Isn't that deflection like Jones 2?3? of his career?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom