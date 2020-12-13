Madison, Surtain vs X, Jones

Dan13Forever
Scout Team
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 406
- Reaction score
- 465
- Age
- 61
- Location
- Arcadia CA
X got another one today. Its highlight wheel material.
Should we start the conversation about X and Jones is the best cb tandem in dolphins history? Even surpassed Madison, Surtain?
I would say so given how NFL today handcuffs defenders.
Should we start the conversation about X and Jones is the best cb tandem in dolphins history? Even surpassed Madison, Surtain?
I would say so given how NFL today handcuffs defenders.