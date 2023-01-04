Major Moves Made By Miami Since 2020

Dolph N.Fan
Are they:
Good moves
Bad moves
trending as a bad move
trending as a good move
So 2020 we have:
Free Agent Signings: (not including 1 yr deals handed out for less than $1m)
RB Jordan Howard-2 yr $9.75m
CB Byron Jones- 5yr $82m
LB- Kyle Van Noy-4yr $51m
G-Ereck Flowers- 3yr $30m
SS-Clayton Fejedelem-3yr $8.55m
DE-Emmanuel Ogbah- 2yr $15m
DE-Shaq Lawson- 3 yr $30m
Then the Draft
Minkah traded to PIT and basically the trade turned out to be:
Minkah Fitzpatrick, OG Kevin Dotson (4th RD), & CB Tre Norwood (7th RD), to PIT FOR: OT Austin Jackson (1st RD) , DE Jason Stowbridge (5th RD), 6th RD pick> RB DeAndre Washington, 7th RD pick (WR Dax Milne) traded to Washington to take Ereck Flowers for a 7th RD pick (RB Gerrid Doaks).
Laremy Tunsil traded to HOU, basically what Miami has gotten out of that:
Laremy Tunsil
Kenny Stills
John Reid
Ryan Finley
Miami traded a 5th RD pick (OT Colton McKivitz) to SF for RB Matt Breida
Miami traded a 4th RD pick (DE Jordan Smith) to LV for RB Lynn Bowden
2021:
Miami traded #3 overall (Trey Lance), and 5th RD (DT Isaiahh Loudermilk), for #12 overall pick (LB Micah Parsons), 4th rd (CB Zech McPhearson,) and 2022 1st rd (OG Kenyon Green) to move up #6 overall to draft Jaylen Waddle
Miami traded up 8 spots in a rd 2 pick swap and a 2022 3rd pick (CB Cordale Flott ) to Draft Eichenberg
Miami name CO-offensive Coordinators: Eric Studesville and George Godsey
Miami restructures Xavien Howard's contract, The deal adds more guaranteed money and incentives, possibly making his payout over $16.285 million.
Shaq Lawson and a 2021 sixth-round pick (RB Chris Evans) were traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for Benardrick McKinney and a 2021 seventh-round pick (OT Larnel Coleman)
Benardrick McKinney, ILB
Reduced is 2021 compensation from $7.5M to $3M, voiding the 2022-2023 years on his contract with Miami (MIA)
Free Agent Signings (slow FA year for Miami after a spending spree in 2020)
WR
Will Fuller 1yr $10.62m (fully guaranteed)
QB
Jacoby Brissett 1yr $7.5m
Brian Flores fired.
2022
Miami hires Mike McDaniel
Most of coaching staff retained from 2021
FREE AGENT signings
QB-Teddy Bridgewater 1yr ($10m) $6.5m fully guaranteed)
RB
-Chase Edmonds 2yr $12.6m ($6.1m fully guaranteed)
WR-Cedric Wilson 3yr $22.8m ($12.75m fully guaranteed)
TE- Mike Gesicki Franchise Tag- 1 year $11m
LT-Terron Armstead 5yr $75m
OG-Connor Williams 2yr $14m ($7.5m fully guaranteed)
DE-Emmanuel Ogbah 4yr $65.4m
CB Xavien Howard: Signed a new five-year contract worth $90 million. Howard had three years and roughly $39.3 million remaining on his old deal.
Miami trades WR Devante Parker to NE for 2023 3rd pick, NE gets 5th rd pick (DE Tyreke Smith)
Miami trades 2023 4th rd pick, 2023 6th rd pick, 2022 1st rd (OL Cole Strange), 2nd rd ( WR Tyquan Thornton), 4th rd (CB Jack Jones) for Tyreek Hill
Miami trades 2023 3rd rd pick to SF for RB Jeff Wilson
Miami trades 1st RD 2023, 4th rd 2024 to DEN for Bradley Chubb
Ok that was a lot, but at first glance there's too many bad moves or trending bad moves and not enough good moves. And with the clear good moves, Miami had to use multiple resources to get another team's players because they're not good at drafting their own. This is basically a summary of how to set the Team back several years despite multiple high picks and money available. This is inexcusable under Grier. I also think it's time to so stop going to SF for running back needs.
Just too many huge misses to recover from. It's too the point where every move Miami makes is mostly like the wrong one.
