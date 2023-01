Major Moves Made By Miami Since 2020

So 2020 we have:

RB Jordan Howard-2 yr $9.75m

LB- Kyle Van Noy-4yr $51m

G-Ereck Flowers- 3yr $30m

Johnson Bademosi

Julién Davenport

Noah Igbinoghene

Solomon Kindley

2023 first-round pick>Jaylen Waddle

Jevon Holland

Tyreek Hill

Channing Tindall

Erik Ezukanma

Bradley Chubb

Jerome Baker, OLB​

Jason Sanders, K​

Will Fuller

Jacoby Brissett

2022

-Chase Edmonds

Jerome Baker, OLB​

Bradley Chubb, OLB​

Byron Jones, CB​

Are they:Good movesBad movestrending as a bad movetrending as a good moveFree Agent Signings: (not including 1 yr deals handed out for less than $1m)CB Byron Jones- 5yr $82mSS-Clayton Fejedelem-3yr $8.55mDE-Emmanuel Ogbah- 2yr $15mDE-Shaq Lawson- 3 yr $30mThen the DraftMinkah traded to PIT and basically the trade turned out to be:Minkah Fitzpatrick, OG Kevin Dotson (4th RD), & CB Tre Norwood (7th RD), to PIT FOR: OT Austin Jackson (1st RD) , DE Jason Stowbridge (5th RD), 6th RD pick> RB DeAndre Washington, 7th RD pick (WR Dax Milne) traded to Washington to take Ereck Flowers for a 7th RD pick (RB Gerrid Doaks).Laremy Tunsil traded to HOU, basically what Miami has gotten out of that:HOU got (they got some other low value assets but not worth listing)Laremy TunsilKenny StillsJohn ReidRyan FinleyMiami traded a 5th RD pick (OT Colton McKivitz) to SF for RB Matt BreidaMiami traded a 4th RD pick (DE Jordan Smith) to LV for RB Lynn BowdenSigned a 2 year $7.63 million contract extension with Miami (MIA)Miami traded #3 overall (Trey Lance), and 5th RD (DT Isaiahh Loudermilk), for #12 overall pick (LB Micah Parsons), 4th rd (CB Zech McPhearson,) and 2022 1st rd (OG Kenyon Green) to move up #6 overall to draft Jaylen WaddleMiami traded up 8 spots in a rd 2 pick swap and a 2022 3rd pick (CB Cordale Flott ) to Draft EichenbergMiami name CO-offensive Coordinators: Eric Studesville and George GodseyMiami restructures Xavien Howard's contract, The deal adds more guaranteed money and incentives, possibly making his payout over $16.285 million.Signed a 3 year $37.5 million contract extension with Miami (MIA)Signed a 5 year $22 million contract extension with Miami (MIA)Shaq Lawson and a 2021 sixth-round pick (RB Chris Evans) were traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for Benardrick McKinney and a 2021 seventh-round pick (OT Larnel Coleman)Benardrick McKinney, ILBReduced is 2021 compensation from $7.5M to $3M, voiding the 2022-2023 years on his contract with Miami (MIA)Free Agent Signings (slow FA year for Miami after a spending spree in 2020)WR1yr $10.62m (fully guaranteed)QB1yr $7.5mBrian Flores fired.Miami hires Mike McDanielMost of coaching staff retained from 2021FREE AGENT signingsQB-Teddy Bridgewater 1yr ($10m) $6.5m fully guaranteed)RB2yr $12.6m ($6.1m fully guaranteed)WR-Cedric Wilson 3yr $22.8m ($12.75m fully guaranteed)TE- Mike Gesicki Franchise Tag- 1 year $11mLT-Terron Armstead 5yr $75mOG-Connor Williams 2yr $14m ($7.5m fully guaranteed)DE-Emmanuel Ogbah 4yr $65.4mCB Xavien Howard: Signed a new five-year contract worth $90 million. Howard had three years and roughly $39.3 million remaining on his old deal.Miami trades WR Devante Parker to NE for 2023 3rd pick, NE gets 5th rd pick (DE Tyreke Smith)Miami trades 2023 4th rd pick, 2023 6th rd pick, 2022 1st rd (OL Cole Strange), 2nd rd ( WR Tyquan Thornton), 4th rd (CB Jack Jones) for Tyreek HillMiami trades 2023 3rd rd pick to SF for RB Jeff WilsonConverted $3.08M of 2022 base salary into signing bonus, adding two void years, clearing $2.46M of cap with Miami (MIA)Miami trades 1st RD 2023, 4th rd 2024 to DEN for Bradley ChubbSigned a 5 year $110 million contract extension with Miami (MIA)Converted $13.25M of 2022 salary into signing bonus, adding two void years, clearing $10.604M of cap space with Miami (MIA)Miami (MIA) exercised a $10.753 million 5th year option for 2023Ok that was a lot, but at first glance there's too many bad moves or trending bad moves and not enough good moves. And with the clear good moves, Miami had to use multiple resources to get another team's players because they're not good at drafting their own. This is basically a summary of how to set the Team back several years despite multiple high picks and money available. This is inexcusable under Grier. I also think it's time to so stop going to SF for running back needs.Just too many huge misses to recover from. It's too the point where every move Miami makes is mostly like the wrong one.