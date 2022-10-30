Make no mistake about it- Tua is an elite NFL QB.

Tua is the same guy he's always been. The kid has had the x-factor his entire career. Even going back to college, he always followed up an INT with a TD, always played his best on the biggest stage, always stepped up in the 4th with the game on the line. He's a winner, it's all he's ever done, everywhere he's went. But because most analysts/fans are size queens who don't know how to evaluate QB play (except for hur dur big arm ball goes fast and far) he's been unfairly sh*t on more than I've ever seen with any young QB. It would be contemptible in its own right, but it's made even more so because Tua seems like such a genuine, nice person.



People forget who Tua is and has always been because Miami did everything possible to ruin him, but even that can't keep Tua down. By the end of the year, if he stays healthy, a lot more people are going to be forced to eat crow.