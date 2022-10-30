 Make no mistake about it- Tua is an elite NFL QB. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Make no mistake about it- Tua is an elite NFL QB.

Bumrush

Bumrush

No, I'm not a Tua **** jockey. I was ready to move on from Tua last year.

But after 5 games with McDaniel it is clear that not only is he a good QB, he is an elite QB. Look at the team without him when he was hurt.

Elite accuracy. Elite timing. Elite character.

#1 in QB rating.

The Tua debate is over. If he has a bad game he needs a hall pass just like if Marino had one.
 
Jelly Bean

Jelly Bean

Cracking Up Lol GIF by MOODMAN
 
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Hated the pick but he is quickly building his brand. He has multiple signature wins and is utilizing his toys. He is trending with Hurts who was my first choice. If he stays healthy top 10 easily.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

It's amazing what happens when a teams builds around a QB and a coach implements a system to play to his QB's strengths.
Today's game was a WOW game for Tua, I thought.
Hopefully he is getting comfortable with his timing with Hill and other guys(He seems to have it already with Waddle, Obviously), is getting more settled with a new offense, and these types of performances will become the norm.
 
Martel13

Martel13

He’s balling. I wish he could whip the ball out there a little further I think him and Cheetah would be completely unstoppable but they pretty much are as it is. Congrats Tua you have arrived!

Still not sure about elite yet jmo
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Tua is the same guy he's always been. The kid has had the x-factor his entire career. Even going back to college, he always followed up an INT with a TD, always played his best on the biggest stage, always stepped up in the 4th with the game on the line. He's a winner, it's all he's ever done, everywhere he's went. But because most analysts/fans are size queens who don't know how to evaluate QB play (except for hur dur big arm ball goes fast and far) he's been unfairly sh*t on more than I've ever seen with any young QB. It would be contemptible in its own right, but it's made even more so because Tua seems like such a genuine, nice person.

People forget who Tua is and has always been because Miami did everything possible to ruin him, but even that can't keep Tua down. By the end of the year, if he stays healthy, a lot more people are going to be forced to eat crow.
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Imagine how many more wins we would have if he didn't miss a game his entire career.
He's a winner for sure but an elite QB ,nah dawg I don't think so. At least not yet.
 
Namor

Namor

Who’s worried about Tua?…did you see our defense most of this game?
Wow..Our team is basically,Tua,Hill and Waddle,and a few other guys that decide to pull their heads out of their assess at certain times…That’s it!!!
 
