Make no mistake about it- Tua is an elite NFL QB.

Bumrush
FinHeaven VIP
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2002
- Messages
- 1,856
- Reaction score
- 1,989
No, I'm not a Tua **** jockey. I was ready to move on from Tua last year.
But after 5 games with McDaniel it is clear that not only is he a good QB, he is an elite QB. Look at the team without him when he was hurt.
Elite accuracy. Elite timing. Elite character.
#1 in QB rating.
The Tua debate is over. If he has a bad game he needs a hall pass just like if Marino had one.
