Make No Mistake: Tua Was Playing Bad Tonight.

He caused his injury and was just off tonight. Unbelievably bad pocket presence and internal clock.
He's Never gonna stay healthy.
He's not the guy.
He can throw very well...
And that sums up his ability on a football field.
He's just not an instinctive athlete.
Is this debatable?
It's what disallows him from avoiding injury.
