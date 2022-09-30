 Make No Mistake: Tua Was Playing Bad Tonight. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Make No Mistake: Tua Was Playing Bad Tonight.

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
3,008
Reaction score
3,651
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
He caused his injury and was just off tonight. Unbelievably bad pocket presence and internal clock.
He's Never gonna stay healthy.
He's not the guy.
He can throw very well...
And that sums up his ability on a football field.
He's just not an instinctive athlete.

Is this debatable?

It's what disallows him from avoiding injury.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,606
Reaction score
38,116
Location
Bahamas
ChitownPhins28 said:
He caused his injury and was just off tonight. Unbelievably bad pocket presence and internal clock.
He's Never gonna stay healthy.
He's not the guy.
He can throw very well...
And that sums up his ability on a football field.
He's just not an instinctive athlete.

Is this debatable?

It's what disallows him from avoiding injury.
Click to expand...
Please stop starting threads.

Please.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
7,630
Reaction score
8,951
Age
45
Location
East Coast
ChitownPhins28 said:
He caused his injury and was just off tonight. Unbelievably bad pocket presence and internal clock.
He's Never gonna stay healthy.
He's not the guy.
He can throw very well...
And that sums up his ability on a football field.
He's just not an instinctive athlete.

Is this debatable?

It's what disallows him from avoiding injury.
Click to expand...
Your shtick has gotten extremely tiresome
 
T

teemu7

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 30, 2010
Messages
6,564
Reaction score
2,357
ChitownPhins28 said:
He caused his injury and was just off tonight. Unbelievably bad pocket presence and internal clock.
He's Never gonna stay healthy.
He's not the guy.
He can throw very well...
And that sums up his ability on a football field.
He's just not an instinctive athlete.

Is this debatable?

It's what disallows him from avoiding injury.
Click to expand...

Dude get help
 
Bob512

Bob512

Formerly Dolphins512
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
19,161
Reaction score
11,869
Location
South Carolina
ChitownPhins28 said:
He caused his injury and was just off tonight. Unbelievably bad pocket presence and internal clock.
He's Never gonna stay healthy.
He's not the guy.
He can throw very well...
And that sums up his ability on a football field.
He's just not an instinctive athlete.

Is this debatable?

It's what disallows him from avoiding injury.
Click to expand...
LOL...you really work way to hard at trying to be Tua negative. I'd recommend you step away from the keyboard....
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,649
Reaction score
13,784
Location
Borneo
ChitownPhins28 said:
He caused his injury and was just off tonight. Unbelievably bad pocket presence and internal clock.
He's Never gonna stay healthy.
He's not the guy.
He can throw very well...
And that sums up his ability on a football field.
He's just not an instinctive athlete.

Is this debatable?

It's what disallows him from avoiding injury.
Click to expand...
I wish your fingers were broken because you post the dumbest shit ever
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom