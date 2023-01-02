Make the playoffs saves jobs ??

Everyone seems to be calling for the heads of Greir, McDaniels, Ross etc….
While I don’t blame any of you. This has been an epic collapse!! 3 consecutive years, one final Miami win meant playoffs. Rinse and repeat
What concerns me is if we do sneak in the playoffs. One and done is besides the point cause that’s what would happen.
If we do sneak in…..it would more then likely mean jobs being saved rather then dismissed?
