Make the playoffs saves jobs ??

sugar_ray

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2017
Messages
74
Reaction score
148
Location
Canada
Everyone seems to be calling for the heads of Greir, McDaniels, Ross etc….
While I don’t blame any of you. This has been an epic collapse!! 3 consecutive years, one final Miami win meant playoffs. Rinse and repeat

What concerns me is if we do sneak in the playoffs. One and done is besides the point cause that’s what would happen.

If we do sneak in…..it would more then likely mean jobs being saved rather then dismissed?
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
22,016
Reaction score
24,212
Location
New Jersey
Ross is such a moron he’ll see it as a major step forward and probably extend Grier for another 10 years
 
Despacio

Despacio

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
7,426
Reaction score
884
Age
39
Location
Arizona
Well it depends. I know one and done is the riding theory but this team has insane speed. If Tua can back and played like the first half of the GB game they could play upset. At the end of the day though barring a SB run I think playoff win or not Boyer is gone. Grier retained. And McDaniels given the chance to bring in his own guy on defense. Tua stays the starter.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
29,442
Reaction score
29,539
Location
Columbus, OH
Between Grier, Boyer, Special Teams Coach, McDaniel….At least 2 of those need to be fired as soon as the season ends and another should be gone by tomorrow.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
8,526
Reaction score
16,438
Location
Borneo
I suppose we could upset a team in the playoffs but I don’t think it will happen. The best teams step it up a notch and right now we are poorly coached. IMO we would be out-coached very quickly
In the event we make it in I suppose it buys McD another year
Although any fan who watches this team every week knows deep down McD is not an NFL head coach. I never saw McDermott or McVay make the same mistakes over and over and over again. Those are good coaches, although you could say the Rams bought and traded away for their SB is why they’re bad now. Is that so bad though? Let’s see how he rebuilds it
 
