Make the playoffs saves jobs ??

While I don’t blame any of you. This has been an epic collapse!! 3 consecutive years, one final Miami win meant playoffs. Rinse and repeat



What concerns me is if we do sneak in the playoffs. One and done is besides the point cause that’s what would happen.



If we do sneak in…..it would more then likely mean jobs being saved rather then dismissed? Click to expand...

I suppose we could upset a team in the playoffs but I don’t think it will happen. The best teams step it up a notch and right now we are poorly coached. IMO we would be out-coached very quicklyIn the event we make it in I suppose it buys McD another yearAlthough any fan who watches this team every week knows deep down McD is not an NFL head coach. I never saw McDermott or McVay make the same mistakes over and over and over again. Those are good coaches, although you could say the Rams bought and traded away for their SB is why they’re bad now. Is that so bad though? Let’s see how he rebuilds it