Make your Bold 2022 Draft prediction here

This thread is for making your BOLD Dolfan prediction for our first pick. Will we trade up? Will we draft a certain Best Player Available at 102? What will we do?

Here's my Bold prediction. I think this draft is going to have a few players drop due to size measurements and solid talent at their positions. In particular at LB and OL. I predict Grier trades up into Round 2 and grabs a Center or LB.

Center Linderbaum or LB Dean if they slide as predicted.

1651078474263.png


nakobe-dean-georgia-linebacker.jpeg
 
This draft class is widely considered to be weak overall. But as for picks #102 and #125, I think Miami goes defense. They've done a tone of work on defensive lineman/edge and secondary players. They've spent the majority of the offseason, upgrading the offense, now they turn their attention to the defense.
 
Man, Grier isn't afraid to do the unconventional so I have no idea. I do believe nothing would surprise me.
 
One OL name to potentially watch, is Tennessee OG/RT Cade Mays. He extremely apt at pass pro. Could go 4th/5th round?
 
