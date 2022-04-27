Make your Bold 2022 Draft prediction here

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 5,183
- Reaction score
- 3,206
- Location
- SO CAL
This thread is for making your BOLD Dolfan prediction for our first pick. Will we trade up? Will we draft a certain Best Player Available at 102? What will we do?
Here's my Bold prediction. I think this draft is going to have a few players drop due to size measurements and solid talent at their positions. In particular at LB and OL. I predict Grier trades up into Round 2 and grabs a Center or LB.
Center Linderbaum or LB Dean if they slide as predicted.
Here's my Bold prediction. I think this draft is going to have a few players drop due to size measurements and solid talent at their positions. In particular at LB and OL. I predict Grier trades up into Round 2 and grabs a Center or LB.
Center Linderbaum or LB Dean if they slide as predicted.