Making Playoffs Worst Thing That Could Have Happened to the Phins?

I am rooting for them tomorrow so don't get me wrong. But many of you may not admit it here in fear of getting clubbed by others but you feel the same. that we probably don't have a good chance to beat Buffalo and backing into the playoffs thanks to Buffalo quite possibly saved jobs of many we needed to be fired.. They will tell Ross they made progress. Defense had injuries etc etc etc...

Whatever happens tomorrow Grier needs to go at minimum. 2020 draft, 2022 draft, Bradley Chubb Deal, Cap situation, draft capital situation. Wish Ross would sell too. Only Miami makes their Qb insurance plans by having two 1st rounders next draft, disappear.

Grier started with the org, year 2000? Coincidence we have sucked since then?

Ugh train wreck and tough to bleed the aqua and coral. Phins Up
 
Ever had one of those friends that, when the get drunk or high, just ramble on and on about what ever nonsense pops into their head at that moment?
 
I swear. There’s some form of gas leak causing these bulk shit takes. I hope your keyboard commits suicide out of guilt.
 
