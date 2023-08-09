Making Progress

The wife has hated Miami since birth and leaves the room whenever they are on. She was born in Hollywood yet she is a Giants fan, I'm not sure how that works. Last night she tells me she found thermal she likes and she would be willing to wear it if Miami makes it to the Superbowl. Is she turning the corner? Of course, while I ordered it I had to get something for myself as far as a hat, toboggan and long sleeve shirt. I also need some some jerseys. I'm thinking Holland and Phillips since I already have Tua, Hill and Waddle. What apparel have you guys got for this season or what are you getting? Here is what she got.