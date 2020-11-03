Making trip down for Chiefs-fins game

Just bought tickets for chiefs fins on 12/13 I’m making trip down from upstate NY, I read there’s no tailgating, just wondering for anybody that attended game this year i obviously know about the social distancing protocols but is all the restaurant/ bars in stadium open ? Also is there any where before the game to go to close by stadium to pre game I’m staying at clevelander from 12/10-12/13 i looked up Uber and it’s 24 bucks so can’t be that far. Any fins that would like to get together before or after would be cool. Thanks in advance for replies. I’m excited my first trip down to Miami since 21 but I never been to see a fins game in Miami I’m stoked !