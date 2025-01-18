Malaki Starks S UGA....

Don't be stunned if you hear this kid's name called in the first round after the words "The Miami Dolphins select" are uttered by the commissioner. This kid appears to be a blue chipper and along with OG and backup QB, Safety were the 3 biggest problems that directly affected our 2024 season. We're not taking an OG or QB in round one, so don't be surprised if this kid is on the roster next year.



There is a slew of players in that 10-20 range that all appear similarly graded, IMO. Starks is one of them, along with guys like Tyler Warren and Mason Graham that could ultimately lead to us moving down 4-5 spots, ideally with the target goal being to get that 3rd round comp pick up to the middle of the round.



Some of you guys might not be thinking safety for that pick right now but you should start. Mahomes, Allen and Jackson aren't going anywhere for a while. I'd like my chances a lot better with a premier talent like Malaki Starks on the field.



In reality, Safety is the biggest current need on the team, with the expected departure of Jevon Holland. And honestly, even if we kept Holland, I might be just as inclined to add Starks and pair them together for 4 years.



The Dolphins need a GREAT player, anywhere on the team at this point. And there is a good chance Starks is the safest pick possible when we are on the clock, so combine that with the obvious need means that we should start talking about him.