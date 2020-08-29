Malcolm Perry "The Little Admiral"



As Rosen’s first two options on the play were caught in traffic in the middle of the field, Perry just took off down the sideline past his defender and caught the football in stride.



“Malcolm Perry is a good football player. Coming from Navy, he played quarterback. He’s a jack of all trades,” safety Bobby McCain said complementing the rookie.

It seems like nearly every practice I hear this kid made a big play or a long touchdown. I know it's training camp but it would be amazing if we could solidify our slot role with a multi tooled player we got in the 7th.I know he's small and ran a poor 40 time. But the guy is just shifty as hell and seems to have football speed. I can't find video of any play where he ever was chased down once he got going. Perry led Navy to an 11-2 record, which was good enough to have them finish ranked in the top 25 (#20 overall). That is just the second time Navy accomplished that in 56 years.Perry said that Belichick and the Patriots were clearly the team that spent the most time with him. Always a good sign. On a side note, it also makes it kind of funny that we signed UDFA Tyshun Render. The player that Belichick skipped the combine to scout. Either Bill is playing some serious 4D chess, or Flores is snagging some of his pet projects.We already got Preston Williams as a UDFA last year, and then resigned Parker at 10 million a year just before he really broke out. Just a great value WR core going forward if Perry can lock down that slot WR position.I want to keep my hype in check. We simply have not heard good things about our overall WR depth. But I'm just liking what I hear from Perry. He's a guy that could not only fill role we have a desperate need, but do it while also bringing a unique and versatile skillset that can keep defenses on their feet.Just looking forward to seeing some of this in the regular season...