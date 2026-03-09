 Malik Changes The Roadmap - What's The Plan Sully Stan? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Malik Changes The Roadmap - What's The Plan Sully Stan?

Do not like it, did not expect it, but it happened. Is what it is at this point. Not a verdict on the player, my view is a verdict on where things stand with the team. This means the roadmap is also different than I thought it would be. Also, even though Tua was released, we are still paying him. That means we probably have a NFL record in money tied up in QB salary for a team between Tua, Malik, Ewers, and the dead money from Zach Wilson. The Tua and Malik part extends to next year as well. Might be $80mm in QB salary this year, to still not be very good.

Immediate implications:
-Ewers has NO chance. He is done. You don't pay Willis this kind of money to be the #2. There is no competition. The decision has been made. Willis is the starter.
-AJ is staying. Guess they don't want to take more risk with the OL since we have a new QB.
-Waddle is not going anywhere.
-They probably have to pay Achane now too. Will be interesting to see if they make him play out the 4th year, or they come up with a new deal now.
-They probably need to restructure/new deal Brooks, Brewer and maybe even Seiler to field a team.

Mid term implications:
-Not a complete flush and rebuild. Probably not looking at the first pick next year either. IF we are looking at the first pick next year, Sully already sunk himself right off the bat getting the Willis thing wrong.
-We are now going to still be spinning the wheels of salary cap gymnastics for a bit.
-I am concerned we are somehow right back to the Ross version of bandaids. It can't be worse than Grier, but will it just be a better version of more of the same?

Mid to longer term implication:
-If Sully got this one right, in two years, we are back to what will be a $60mm per year QB (oddly probably without even having been that competitive). I guess in some respects that is good, but in other respects there are a lot of problems that come along with that situation. Ideally, you want a very good QB on a rookie deal where you can make hay for awhile.
-If Sully got this one wrong, well, back to the drawing board once again. He probably ends Hafley's career as head coach too.

Personally I do not understand this. Feels to me like we just signed up for mediocrity. Hopefully I am wrong. Would be great too if someone could produce the roadmap of how this gets us to a division title and ultimately hopefully a Super Bowl. Remember, if Willis works out, in 2 years we will be handing him a massive massive contract, and everyone should now know the downsides that come along with the huge QB contract.
 
I have become disillusioned with the Dolphins. The excitement I had for the future has disappeared. Its sinking in that we are a franchise content with mediocrity.
 
I agree. I feel deflated. I thought we were in for a fresh start and a complete rebuild. Bottoms up. Patient. Off the wheel of salary cap gymnastics. All of it. Now it feels like a different version of the same thing. Maybe a better version of the same thing. But still the same basic thing. Ross is gonna Ross, Dolphins gonna Dolphin, and the stadium is still on an Indian Burial ground.
 
Great post as usual.

As you know, I ripped my rose colored glasses off last year and stomped them out.

The one thing I'll say about this move: we have Hafley and Sully willing to stake their careers on him. They know more than we do.

I don't have any sort of unbridled hope here, but you can't deny Willis has a very high ceiling.
 
JBinSD said:
Great post as usual.

As you know, I ripped my rose colored glasses off last year and stomped them out.

The one thing I'll say about this move: we have Hafley and Sully willing to stake their careers on him. They know more than we do.

I don't have any sort of unbridled hope here, but you can't deny Willis has a very high ceiling.
yes. agree he has the theoretical ceiling. but see my concluding point. if he shows the ceiling, in two years he will be getting the bag, so then what happens? not to mention, that is a really big if!
 
Unless Ewers pulls a rookie Russel Wilson and outplays him. This is effectively the same deal Flynn got after being a packers backup who flashed, before Russ beat him in TC (it's unlikely, but has happened).
Overall your post is spot on. While I don't dislike Willis or the terms on their own, it seems like more of the same desperate moves to stay a little relevant vs just doing a proper reset year.
 
IMO, a better route would have been the full court press for Kyler Murray at the vet min (since the cards are paying the rest of his salary). That is, if we were intent on fielding a competitive offense this year.
 
For the last couple weeks, I've thought that we are making all the necessary moves to fix our cap situation. The medicine is harsh for certain but it has to happen. Then we sign Willis, which goes against precedent set over the last couple weeks. Thought we would ride it out with Ewers and take the lumps. Not so much. Hafley and Sully have seen the kid everyday for the last couple years. I'm skeptical, but slightly optimistic based on the moves leading up to this.
 
Even the 2 decent games Willis had last year were against terrible defenses, the Bears and Ravens.
 
FinInYpsi said:
IMO, a better route would have been the full court press for Kyler Murray at the vet min (since the cards are paying the rest of his salary). That is, if we were intent on fielding a competitive offense this year.
I agree, Murray would have cost very little and is far better.

Watch Murray sign with the Jets and we have the worst QB in the division lol.
 
agree. good summary. i do not understand the plan and where this is all going. we are not going to be good the next two years no matter what, so what is the point? willis turns out really good somehow, then we are back to the $60mm a year QB, and all the problems that come with that. i just do not understand the plan. well said
 
