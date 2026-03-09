Malik Changes The Roadmap - What's The Plan Sully Stan?

Do not like it, did not expect it, but it happened. Is what it is at this point. Not a verdict on the player, my view is a verdict on where things stand with the team. This means the roadmap is also different than I thought it would be. Also, even though Tua was released, we are still paying him. That means we probably have a NFL record in money tied up in QB salary for a team between Tua, Malik, Ewers, and the dead money from Zach Wilson. The Tua and Malik part extends to next year as well. Might be $80mm in QB salary this year, to still not be very good.



Immediate implications:

-Ewers has NO chance. He is done. You don't pay Willis this kind of money to be the #2. There is no competition. The decision has been made. Willis is the starter.

-AJ is staying. Guess they don't want to take more risk with the OL since we have a new QB.

-Waddle is not going anywhere.

-They probably have to pay Achane now too. Will be interesting to see if they make him play out the 4th year, or they come up with a new deal now.

-They probably need to restructure/new deal Brooks, Brewer and maybe even Seiler to field a team.



Mid term implications:

-Not a complete flush and rebuild. Probably not looking at the first pick next year either. IF we are looking at the first pick next year, Sully already sunk himself right off the bat getting the Willis thing wrong.

-We are now going to still be spinning the wheels of salary cap gymnastics for a bit.

-I am concerned we are somehow right back to the Ross version of bandaids. It can't be worse than Grier, but will it just be a better version of more of the same?



Mid to longer term implication:

-If Sully got this one right, in two years, we are back to what will be a $60mm per year QB (oddly probably without even having been that competitive). I guess in some respects that is good, but in other respects there are a lot of problems that come along with that situation. Ideally, you want a very good QB on a rookie deal where you can make hay for awhile.

-If Sully got this one wrong, well, back to the drawing board once again. He probably ends Hafley's career as head coach too.



Personally I do not understand this. Feels to me like we just signed up for mediocrity. Hopefully I am wrong. Would be great too if someone could produce the roadmap of how this gets us to a division title and ultimately hopefully a Super Bowl. Remember, if Willis works out, in 2 years we will be handing him a massive massive contract, and everyone should now know the downsides that come along with the huge QB contract.