 Malik Washington looks like...

Malik Washington looks like...

He looks like an average talent to me to be honest. I don’t see him ever getting a lot of separation. Miami needs to find a legit physical WR to complement what they have in Waddle and Hill and someone who can replace Hill when they move on from him. Washington isn’t that guy. He’s more of a role player in my opinion.
 
rickd13 said:
He looks like an average talent to me to be honest. I don’t see him ever getting a lot of separation. Miami needs to find a legit physical WR to complement what they have in Waddle and Hill and someone who can replace Hill when they move on from him. Washington isn’t that guy. He’s more of a role player in my opinion.
This. Nothing exceptional about him but looks like he can be a good contributor. If he’s one of our top options for Tua next year we’re in trouble because he’s not that dynamic.
 
Bumrush said:
A legitimate wide receiver.

He runs crisp routes and has really good hands. I think we have something here that could turn in to a real threat in the passing game. I also like the way he plays as a KR/PR.

He's clearly our third best wide receiver.
AND he’s doing it as a rookie, impressive to say the least
 
Bumrush said:
I said this at the beginning of the year before they signed that bum OBJ.

I never wanted that dude at all. Let the kids play at 3rd and 4th WR, see what they have.
 
Malik Washington is an NFL WR.

I think he'll have a long career. He's significantly better than a guy like Braxton Berrios.

We still need a big WR but Malik will be around for awhile. As long as he's healthy, he's making this roster the next 3 years.
 
