Malik Willis & 2026 NFL Draft

This year we won 7 games and are picking #11 in the Draft so while I don't think we will get to 7 wins in 2026 as of now, we may still be in a good draft slot to pick one of the top QBs in 2026 even if Willis contributes 2-3 wins more in 2026 Season but does not look like a long-term answer because 2026 Draft will probably have 5-6 top QBs similar to 2024 Draft where Denver got B. Nix at what #12 or #11. Personally, I think Willis will be good for long term but this is a win-win situation for the Dolphins. Culture is built when you go out and try to win and not tank - I remember when Brad Stevens was hired as the Celtics Head Coach, this is how he and Danny Ainge, GM, treated their first season together and look what they have accomplished in the last what 8-9 years since. I can argue the Celtics have been the best team during that time - have won the most of any team.