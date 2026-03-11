 Malik Willis & 2026 NFL Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Malik Willis & 2026 NFL Draft

D

DolphinVJ

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 19, 2002
Messages
334
Reaction score
260
Location
Northern California
I did a quick search on this Board and did not see a Post on this. If Malik Willis were in this 2026 NFL Draft, what round and QB rank you think he would be? I think he would go in round 1 behind Mendoza so QB #2. Willi's athletic and physical traits including arm strength are pretty impressive although his decision making/processing under pressure can be inconsistent. Please ignore his age (26) for this exercise.
 
Small school ... 6'1" ... live arm with accuracy issues ... can move ... hell idk, end of rd1/early rd 2 in this class.

He's growing on me. I never disliked the player but despise the situation he's entering. If he sucks and we still skip out on top 5 QB in 27 ... that's the worst case realization for me & don't say I didn't warn you.
 
I posted this in the FA thread but think it applies to your question. Also agree with @BobDole about missing out on the 2027 class as my biggest concern , with my 2nd major concern that we are not going to maximize a rookie QBs contract window to compete

 
This year we won 7 games and are picking #11 in the Draft so while I don't think we will get to 7 wins in 2026 as of now, we may still be in a good draft slot to pick one of the top QBs in 2026 even if Willis contributes 2-3 wins more in 2026 Season but does not look like a long-term answer because 2026 Draft will probably have 5-6 top QBs similar to 2024 Draft where Denver got B. Nix at what #12 or #11. Personally, I think Willis will be good for long term but this is a win-win situation for the Dolphins. Culture is built when you go out and try to win and not tank - I remember when Brad Stevens was hired as the Celtics Head Coach, this is how he and Danny Ainge, GM, treated their first season together and look what they have accomplished in the last what 8-9 years since. I can argue the Celtics have been the best team during that time - have won the most of any team.
 
DolphinVJ said:
This year we won 7 games and are picking #11 in the Draft so while I don't think we will get to 7 wins in 2026 as of now, we may still be in a good draft slot to pick one of the top QBs in 2026 even if Willis contributes 2-3 wins more in 2026 Season but does not look like a long-term answer because 2026 Draft will probably have 5-6 top QBs similar to 2024 Draft where Denver got B. Nix at what #12 or #11. Personally, I think Willis will be good for long term but this is a win-win situation for the Dolphins. Culture is built when you go out and try to win and not tank - I remember when Brad Stevens was hired as the Celtics Head Coach, this is how he and Danny Ainge, GM, treated their first season together and look what they have accomplished in the last what 8-9 years since. I can argue the Celtics have been the best team during that time - have won the most of any team.
Click to expand...

Yea the thing is, if Willis isn’t the guy I don’t want to be in a position of drafting the 6th best Qb, I want to be able to choose the guy we think will be the most successful. If he drags us to a few unnecessary wins and we find out along the way that he’s not the guy, then the only way to draft the guy of our choice is to use up all our draft capital and that’s not something I’d be interested in considering all the holes we have on the roster.

If we are gonna suck and we find out Willis isn’t the guy, then I want to really suck just for a year. That’s why I was against the signing and I’m still very hesitant, but since he’s a Fin I hope Willis is Marino 2.0
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom