Malik Willis is everything Tua isnt!

I guess it makes sense why so many Dolphins fans hate Malik Willis. Hes everything Tua isnt.Hes intelligent (32 on the wonderlic, Tua 13)He has a strong arm and can make all the throws (Tua cant and has a noodle arm)Hes fast, mobile and has escapability (Tuas slow, cant escape a wet paper bag and runs like hes in quicksand and just **** his pants)Malik goes through his progressions (Tua spot throws or just hurls the ball to a defender)Willis has been touted as an extremely hard worker, staying late, watching film and even today was interviewing with media while taking a break from practicing (Tuas been on vacation for the last 12 weeks)So instead of me just telling you all these things (which historically goes in one ear and out the other with alot of you, even though ive been right like 10,000 times since joining the site) Im going to show you with video evidence, why you should not hate signing Willis at an extremely low contract for a starting QB.Video 1 - By Chase Daniel vs RavensPlay #1- Shows exceptional touch on a go route, shows his arm strength is a strength of his game (more on this later) Shows the ability to read what the defense is giving him (only 1 deep saftey) and isnt afraid to take the shot against 1v1 coverage.Play #2- Excellent arm strength on display again, again shows excellent eye manipulation of the defense, goes through his progressions and delivers a ball that leads the WR so he can score a TD.Play #3- Again, goes though progression, doesnt take the easy underneath route like Tua would 99.9% of the time, he recognizes the 1v1 on the outside and hits the WR on the comeback route, with a bullet pass. (Notice the difference in the speed of this ball compared to what weve watched with Tua) Note how Willis moves slightly to his left as he throws to avoid the DT in his face, this shows pocket awareness and no fear and the eye manipulation before the pass.Play #4- Willis sees the blitz and moves to the strong side of the protection, doesnt panic, waits for the underneath WR to slide into a window he can deliver the ball in and he unloads a sidearm bullet pass, to avoid the defender, on target to allow the WR to run after the catch. This shows good decision making, watch #81 and Willis eyes, that was his 1st read, on a deep crosser, this is where Tua would have thrown and been picked off. Tua could never make this throw, he simply doesnt have the arm talent.Play #5- Probabaly the most obvious, Tua couldn't make this play. Blitz comes up the middle and gets through, Malik being fast as Thai food going through me after dinner at James's house, scambles to the side with 3 WRs, has enough running room to proabably pick up 10 yards in his sleep, but becuase the defense is scared of his speed, the mid level DB cheats up to protect against his scrambling, which leaves the WR running a double move route wide open on the 2nd level. Willis, throws accurately, on the move, slightly off platform (all things Tua cant do) on the money for a big gain. Willis sees the field extremely well on this play and as Daniel says, it shows instincts.Play #6- Another "Tua could never" play, Willis sees his primary read is covered and doesnt throw, pocket completly collapses, edge wins on the outside and DT wins up the middle, somehow Willis does a spin move to avoid the edge, then juke moves the DT out of his shoes like me on the dance floor in my twenties and finds a WR wide open on a crossing route. To quote the McDaniel, if this play doesnt fire you up, check your pulse. Note the off platform velocity and accuracy, Tua couldn't make this play in his wildest dreams.Play #7- Dude can scramble, what else can be said, we havnt had a QB with this scrambling ability EVER!!!Play #8- Pretty standard play, no magician skills needed, just sits in the pocket, makes the right read and makes a good throw. Again shows his arm is top tier levels of strong.Here is a streamline clip of Willis in this game, which shows his 2 rushing TDs. Even more impressive when you see it from the regular camera angles.Video 2 - vs BearsPlay #1- Finds the soft spot of the zone and throws a laser!Play #2- Another pass with good velocity and accuracy. Our days of having a noodle armed QB are as over as my last relationship.Play #3- Tua would have been sacked, lets get that out of the way, Willis has elusivness and juke moves, this dude is just gonna be fun to watch, we have an athletic QB thats unrivaled compared to past Dolphins QBs.Play #4- Just look at how well he steps up in the pocket, no more terrified QB back there. Again shows his arm can make any throw on the field.Play #5- Another well placed deep ball. Effortless arm strength.Then theres this, thats a hell of alot of 1sts on that list.To recap, Willis is everything Tua isnt, which makes him dynamic, athletic, intelligent, hard working, good at deep balls, bullet passes, reading the defense, going through his progressions, hes elite at scrambling, mobility and throwing off-platform. Ohh and he costs 22 million a year instead of 55.I told you guys Tua was never gonna win a Superbowl in this league due to his athletic in-ability. Im not sure Willis can win a Superbowl, but i can tell you it wont be becuase he isnt athletic enough or doesnt work hard enough.Ohh and then theres this....Im proud to have this man as the QB, you'll never catch this dude shouting "Show me the money" or telling fans to "sit on the coach and eat potato chips."So here's to Malik Willis, I hope he plays for the Dolphins for another 15 years and wins 5 Superbowls! Instead of "Tank for Tua" im here to start a new slogan.WIN WITH WILLIS!