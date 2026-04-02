Malik Willis Is Not A "Pillar" And Other Dolphins Nuggets - NFL Annual Meeting Takeaways

phinsforlife
#free punch the monkey!
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Unclear to me if one of the Dolphins representatives said what is in this tweet (you can infer the reporter was talking to Sullivan and Hafley), or it is just the reporters interpretation.
There are some interesting nuggets in the tweet about a few things. The one I find confusing is Malik Willis (who in addition to being the QB is now their highest paid player in terms of AAV), is not viewed as a Tier 1 "pillar" but Brooks, Achane and Aaron Brewer are. For example, I love Jordyn Brooks, but he ain't getting you to the promised land either, and it sounds to me like a lot of people would be happy to trade him for all of a third. Anyway, if they do not view Malik Willis as a "pillar" I am not exactly sure what the signing was all about.
Some of the other little nits are interesting too.
There are some interesting nuggets in the tweet about a few things. The one I find confusing is Malik Willis (who in addition to being the QB is now their highest paid player in terms of AAV), is not viewed as a Tier 1 "pillar" but Brooks, Achane and Aaron Brewer are. For example, I love Jordyn Brooks, but he ain't getting you to the promised land either, and it sounds to me like a lot of people would be happy to trade him for all of a third. Anyway, if they do not view Malik Willis as a "pillar" I am not exactly sure what the signing was all about.
Some of the other little nits are interesting too.