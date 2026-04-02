 Malik Willis Is Not A "Pillar" And Other Dolphins Nuggets - NFL Annual Meeting Takeaways | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Malik Willis Is Not A "Pillar" And Other Dolphins Nuggets - NFL Annual Meeting Takeaways

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

#free punch the monkey!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
9,081
Reaction score
16,172
Age
49
Location
Miami
Unclear to me if one of the Dolphins representatives said what is in this tweet (you can infer the reporter was talking to Sullivan and Hafley), or it is just the reporters interpretation.

There are some interesting nuggets in the tweet about a few things. The one I find confusing is Malik Willis (who in addition to being the QB is now their highest paid player in terms of AAV), is not viewed as a Tier 1 "pillar" but Brooks, Achane and Aaron Brewer are. For example, I love Jordyn Brooks, but he ain't getting you to the promised land either, and it sounds to me like a lot of people would be happy to trade him for all of a third. Anyway, if they do not view Malik Willis as a "pillar" I am not exactly sure what the signing was all about.

Some of the other little nits are interesting too.

 
This is also interesting. Seems to me we might have less at the CB position (and safety too for that matter) than we do at the WR position. Personally I am not thrilled about using the high draft picks at either position right now, assuming Downs does not fall to us. But I guess that in part depends on how the board shakes out too. On the other side of the coin, since they signed Willis and traded Waddle one would think they have to make sure they help Willis out, but the OL is another vector for doing that:

• if Miami doesn’t come out of this draft with at least two new receivers I will be stunned. They like the players they have in that room, not enough to go into the season with just them • every job in the secondary is an open competition
 
The fins are building a foundation with players wants to be part of something, Willis will be a intricate part of the whole part of the team, everyone is trying to act if Willis the piece the dolphins was missing, last season Tyreek acting stupid, Waddle is good but only with a true #1 Receiver, Tua lost his confidence, the defense was ok but they were ok late in the season so takes lot of things to go right and not just a player thing, it's a system that is designed to operate regardless of who is on the team, Achane. Willis, Wright, Gordon, Colbert and Atwell are going to give defenses fits, Dolphins need to draft defensive this year to balanced things out this team will be more competitive than most posters believe.
 
Krush said:
The fins are building a foundation with players wants to be part of something, Willis will be a intricate part of the whole part of the team, everyone is trying to act if Willis the piece the dolphins was missing, last season Tyreek acting stupid, Waddle is good but only with a true #1 Receiver, Tua lost his confidence, the defense was ok but they were ok late in the season so takes lot of things to go right and not just a player thing, it's a system that is designed to operate regardless of who is on the team, Achane. Willis, Wright, Gordon, Colbert and Atwell are going to give defenses fits, Dolphins need to draft defensive this year to balanced things out this team will be more competitive than most posters believe.
Click to expand...
Besides Achane, Willis is by far our most talented player. Now he’s yet to have the opportunity to prove it, but even with the small sample size he’s an athletic freak at the QB position. He’s in the same athletic freak category as Lamar and Mahomes. Obviously if the Dolphins didn’t also feel that way they wouldn’t have given him a team high contract. Everybody has an opinion, but it doesn’t mean it’s credible. Stupid **** like this doesn’t sway me. At the EOD Willis needs to prove it on the field and I believe he will.
 
Love that their criteria for a “pillar” player appears to be very high.

They don’t automatically put players on the pillar that have big contracts or you assume by a premium position.

Paul is a great example. He’s certainly solid and ascending young player but he hasn’t demonstrated the high level of play on the field to be called a pillar yet. Perhaps we’re biased as Fin fans, but he wasn’t in PFF’s top 20 rated OTs from 2025.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Sieler has caps hits of $20.8M, $23.6M and $22.9M in 27-29. His dead cap hit is only $9M, $6M or $3M over that time. He will be 32 in 2027. His time here will come to an end in the near future.
Click to expand...
agree. i was surprised to see willis in the same bucket with him
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Sieler has caps hits of $20.8M, $23.6M and $22.9M in 27-29. His dead cap hit is only $9M, $6M or $3M over that time. He will be 32 in 2027. His time here will come to an end in the near future.
Click to expand...
I could see them trading him at or near the deadline next season.

If he is having a good year they could get a pretty decent return from a contender.

They got a 3rd for Phillips last year and he was a rental.
 
phinsforlife said:
Unclear to me if one of the Dolphins representatives said what is in this tweet (you can infer the reporter was talking to Sullivan and Hafley), or it is just the reporters interpretation.

There are some interesting nuggets in the tweet about a few things. The one I find confusing is Malik Willis (who in addition to being the QB is now their highest paid player in terms of AAV), is not viewed as a Tier 1 "pillar" but Brooks, Achane and Aaron Brewer are. For example, I love Jordyn Brooks, but he ain't getting you to the promised land either, and it sounds to me like a lot of people would be happy to trade him for all of a third. Anyway, if they do not view Malik Willis as a "pillar" I am not exactly sure what the signing was all about.

Some of the other little nits are interesting too.

Click to expand...

why would a player that has never set foot in our locker room during football-season activities be considered a pillar?

we brought him in to hopefully become a pillar (and quickly), but the fact that he isn't considered one at this moment is because he hasn't really gotten here yet.

your take on things really perplexes me sometimes.
 
Last edited:
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Sieler has caps hits of $20.8M, $23.6M and $22.9M in 27-29. His dead cap hit is only $9M, $6M or $3M over that time. He will be 32 in 2027. His time here will come to an end in the near future.
Click to expand...
Thing is, after this year, we are out of cap hell. You need consistent vet leadership, even in a rebuild era. Even if he is overpaid, with the way the cap has climbed we should be able to afford to keep him unless we are chasing some very highly priced FA's.

If he endears himself to the new regime with work ethic and buy in those cap numbers shouldn't make dumping him a priority as long as he can stay healthy.
 
circumstances said:
why would a player that has never set foot in our locker room during football-season activities be considered a pillar?

we brought him to hopefully become a pillar (and quickly), but the fact that he isn't considered one at this moment is because he hasn't really gotten here yet.

your take on things really perplexes me sometimes.
Click to expand...
ok, by your logic he is not a tier 2 pillar then either. he is right there with all the other guys they signed for 1 year and $500k that have also not set foot in our locker room
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom