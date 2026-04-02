Malik Willis Is Not A "Pillar" And Other Dolphins Nuggets - NFL Annual Meeting Takeaways

This is also interesting. Seems to me we might have less at the CB position (and safety too for that matter) than we do at the WR position. Personally I am not thrilled about using the high draft picks at either position right now, assuming Downs does not fall to us. But I guess that in part depends on how the board shakes out too. On the other side of the coin, since they signed Willis and traded Waddle one would think they have to make sure they help Willis out, but the OL is another vector for doing that:



• if Miami doesn’t come out of this draft with at least two new receivers I will be stunned. They like the players they have in that room, not enough to go into the season with just them • every job in the secondary is an open competition