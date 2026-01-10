 Malik Willis, perhaps our new GM has our Qb? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Malik Willis, perhaps our new GM has our Qb?

Imagine if the first move by Sullivan is to sign Malik Willis?

I mean he’s the GM so if he thinks he’s the guy we have to give him that trust ya know, he knows Malik up close and personal for years now.

I’d be cool with it because that’s his job, to evaluate talent and we need a qb if the future, sure I’m aware Ewers is here but he needs comp for sure.

26 years old, perhaps we all should take a hard look at that dude, maybe we get lucky that our new GM has the qb in his back pocket.

I thought it would be fun to evaluate Malik and post your analysis here just as if he was in the draft?
 
He will probably command a hefty salary, but if we somehow could pull that off I would love to see him down here.
 
I alluded to this in another thread and was told he will cost too much. I think it depends on the coaching hire.

The other way I view this is possibly like a band aid. The main objective of 2026 is a 3 step plan that should go like this.

1. Build your new culture
2. Shed bad contracts / players who don’t align with the new vision
3. Identify and draft your franchise QB
 
Well, it wouldn't be the first move since this can happen until March. However, if he wants to bring him in fine, but not on a big contract. He failed in TN, and he's a back up in GB.
 
As bridge QB, at the right price, this makes sense.

I still see JES drafting his guy in 2027 to be QB.
 
I doubt this will happen, particularly if the goal is a top candidate for HC. would Harbaugh be OK with 'dude, I just signed a QB. Didn't need your input on roster moves. You know, like the way I'm going to run this.'
I expect the GM to do his due diligence and quickly discuss options with the HC, but I doubt we'll see many (any?) significant moves
 
Easy said than done. Finding a nfl franchise qb ain't easy. Specially when u picking at 11.
 
He can’t demand that much, I guess it’s the highest bidder situation
 
If Sullivan loves Willis I believe he’ll be a Miami Dolphin. I’d prefer to wait but I got to trust the new GM.
 
Have you broke his reps down m? Do you think k that’s all he is ?
 
