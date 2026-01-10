Malik Willis, perhaps our new GM has our Qb?

Imagine if the first move by Sullivan is to sign Malik Willis?



I mean he’s the GM so if he thinks he’s the guy we have to give him that trust ya know, he knows Malik up close and personal for years now.



I’d be cool with it because that’s his job, to evaluate talent and we need a qb if the future, sure I’m aware Ewers is here but he needs comp for sure.



26 years old, perhaps we all should take a hard look at that dude, maybe we get lucky that our new GM has the qb in his back pocket.



I thought it would be fun to evaluate Malik and post your analysis here just as if he was in the draft?