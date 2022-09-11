 Man I Love this Quarterback | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Man I Love this Quarterback

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
17,964
Reaction score
16,087
Location
NJ
Spiff said:
He’s been below average in this game so far.
Click to expand...

Not really, he did enough to get them 3 points and continually move them away from inside their 10 to give the Pats much longer to move the ball.

Tua tends to start slow, but after the 1st quarter, he is better in the 2nd, and it's the 2nd half when it becomes fun if your a Tua and Dolphin fan. Sit back and enjoy. 😉
 
Last edited:
Spiff

Spiff

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2005
Messages
4,448
Reaction score
2,127
Location
Münchweiler, Germany
Oh I enjoy this game, no doubt about it. Im not going to pretend though that everything is perfect. Even with that late TD pass, Tua did not play well in the 1st half. If his first read isn’t there, he seems confused and doesn’t know what to do next.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
5,057
Reaction score
4,131
Age
31
Location
CT
Spiff said:
Oh I enjoy this game, no doubt about it. Im not going to pretend though that everything is perfect. Even with that late TD pass, Tua did not play well in the 1st half. If his first read isn’t there, he seems confused and doesn’t know what to do next.
Click to expand...

I mean he’s currently 3rd in passing rating and had the 2nd most yards through the half. Hurts has 4 more yards but is 11-23 with no tds so I’d put Tua ahead. If Tua didn’t play well then the rest of the nfl is just total trash than apparently…
 
Spiff

Spiff

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2005
Messages
4,448
Reaction score
2,127
Location
Münchweiler, Germany
Can’t say anything about any other QB’s play today because I’m watching the Dolphins. Looking at the stats though, you left out Hurts’ rushing yards. Their offense has also scored 24 points while ours has scored 10. Having said that, the Lions are probably a worse team than the Patriots.
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,503
Reaction score
1,972
I'm gonna say what everyone is thinking but wont say. Tua has his moments, he'll wow us from time to time for the most part, he's good for 13-20 points max per game. He'll never get us a Super Bowl. Plain and simple. And this team has the talent to get us there.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,164
Reaction score
3,210
mandal24 said:
I'm gonna say what everyone is thinking but wont say. Tua has his moments, he'll wow us from time to time for the most part, he's good for 13-20 points max per game. He'll never get us a Super Bowl. Plain and simple. And this team has the talent to get us there.
Click to expand...
How many QBs in NFL history do you think have won Super Bowls?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom