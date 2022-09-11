Man I Love this Quarterback

HollowBeast
He’s been below average in this game so far.
Oh I enjoy this game, no doubt about it. Im not going to pretend though that everything is perfect. Even with that late TD pass, Tua did not play well in the 1st half. If his first read isn’t there, he seems confused and doesn’t know what to do next.
How many QBs in NFL history do you think have won Super Bowls?I'm gonna say what everyone is thinking but wont say. Tua has his moments, he'll wow us from time to time for the most part, he's good for 13-20 points max per game. He'll never get us a Super Bowl. Plain and simple. And this team has the talent to get us there.
Hopefully he eliminates those.He was fair. Still makes bone headed throws and throws the ball when he should have run for a 1st down