Man I Love this Quarterback

Spiff said: He’s been below average in this game so far. Click to expand...

Not really, he did enough to get them 3 points and continually move them away from inside their 10 to give the Pats much longer to move the ball.Tua tends to start slow, but after the 1st quarter, he is better in the 2nd, and it's the 2nd half when it becomes fun if your a Tua and Dolphin fan. Sit back and enjoy.