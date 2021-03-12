Mando blocked from asking questions at the Flores presser?

Armando has spent the entire off season spreading rumors and claiming he has contacts inside the Dolphins organization. Obviously Flores is tired of the lies and he doesn’t want to deal with Armando.



Good for him but I wonder if the Miami Herald will go to Ross to try and force Flores to answer questions from their Dolphin media rep. If this story is true, it will be interesting to see how this issue is resolved. Hopefully the Miami Herald will assign another reporter to be their Dolphin reporter and Armando will be reassigned to cover bowling or girls volleyball.