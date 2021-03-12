 Mando blocked from asking questions at the Flores presser? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mando blocked from asking questions at the Flores presser?

Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
933
Reaction score
1,324
Location
Louisville, Ky
Looks like Flores has the right idea as it pertains to Mando. I love it!!!
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
6,772
Reaction score
783
Location
Sparks, NV
If true, it would make his press conferences easier for him and potentially message board life easier here as there would potentially be a bit less baseless **** stirring from Mando.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
3,574
Reaction score
5,307
Age
68
Location
Miami
Armando has spent the entire off season spreading rumors and claiming he has contacts inside the Dolphins organization. Obviously Flores is tired of the lies and he doesn’t want to deal with Armando.

Good for him but I wonder if the Miami Herald will go to Ross to try and force Flores to answer questions from their Dolphin media rep. If this story is true, it will be interesting to see how this issue is resolved. Hopefully the Miami Herald will assign another reporter to be their Dolphin reporter and Armando will be reassigned to cover bowling or girls volleyball.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
10,503
Reaction score
8,864
Location
West Palm Beach
1972forever said:
Armando has spent the entire off season spreading rumors and claiming he has contacts inside the Dolphins organization. Obviously Flores is tired of the lies and he doesn’t want to deal with Armando.

Good for him but I wonder if the Miami Herald will go to Ross to try and force Flores to answer questions from their Dolphin media rep. If this story is true, it will be interesting to see how this issue is resolved. Hopefully the Miami Herald will assign another reporter to be their Dolphin reporter and Armando will be reassigned to cover bowling or girls volleyball.
Click to expand...
That last part about covering girls volleyball doesn’t sound like a bad gig.. he can cover Croquet or Pro Bocce ball instead. 🤣
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
5,494
Reaction score
1,862
Armando and Barry Jax have become very annoying with their anti Tua agenda.

I’m not a fan of muzzling the media, though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom