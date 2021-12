mrbunglez said: You can either listen to a know nothing on QB play in Chris Simms or listen to what a real QB in Manning says about him.

I’ll defer to the latter…….

Hell even Marino LOVES Tua.

2 real QB who have high praise for him.



Click to expand...

Decision making and accuracy make's Tua's development plan stay in a consistent path. As long as Miami maintains his ceiling fair then we are in good hands. The moment we put Tua in a situation where he has to force to throw the ball then that is where he is likely to be in so much trouble (as any qb).