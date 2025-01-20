Many Dolphins Questions This Offseason

mekadave
You're a damned year late, Grier.
My only question from this is which guards were worse than those two sad sacks?
"MIAMI ENTERED THE 2024 season with two returning starters on the offensive line in Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, two elevated returners in Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones, and a new center in Aaron Brewer.
Brewer didn't miss a game, while Armstead played in 15 -- his most since 2019. But Jackson missed nine games because of a knee injury while Eichenberg and Jones ranked 61st and 63rd out of 65 qualified offensive guards this season in pass block win rate.
The Dolphins' primary swing tackle, Kion Smith, suffered a torn ACL in the preseason. Last season's starting left guard, Isaiah Wynn, had a setback to the quad injury he suffered in 2023 and logged offensive snaps in just three games.
Grier admitted to a sense of urgency with the group entering this offseason.
"We had some players that were very confident in [offensive line coach] Butch [Barry] and Mike," Grier said. "Those guys, I thought, deserved some praise because of what they had done the year before. And they started out the year well and unfortunately, injuries got to us, we didn't finish well ... We're going to have to invest in the offensive line now."
