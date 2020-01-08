Marc Colombo

dolfan91

dolfan91

I hopeful Flores can lure Colombo he's a respected coach. And to those Dallas fans, we'll be in touch to tell you, "I told you so", about Joe Philbin. The guy can't coach a roach!!!!
 
PASQUALE

PASQUALE

Marc Columbo is best friends with Brian Flores they were team mates at Boston College and also room mates. So this is a no-brainer. He is a done deal. By Friday.
 
