Marc Colombo

That’s nice, but what does this have to do with the Dolphins??? Try the NFL forum here
Joe Philbin is new the OL coach in Dallas. Should we go after Colombo now?
Because he’s talking about a potential coach for the Dolphins, just like there are 100 Tua threadsThat’s nice, but what does this have to do with the Dolphins??? Try the NFL forum here
Gotta love it when someone reads the tweet, but not the question posed by OP.That’s nice, but what does this have to do with the Dolphins??? Try the NFL forum here
Yeah my bad, didn’t see the last sentence there asking if we should have interest. Don’t know how I missed that. LOL. But anyway, why not? I’m no opposed to interviewing anyoneBecause he’s talking about a potential coach for the Dolphins, just like there are 100 Tua threads
already explained, why don’t YOU try reading the thread.Gotta love it when someone reads the tweet, but not the question posed by OP.