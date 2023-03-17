March 17, 2022 State of the Phins Union

PSA for all Pearl Clutchers, Chicken Littles and LOLemmings out there.At this stage of the league year in 2022-



1. Cedric Wilson was the answer at receiver. Tyreek trade happened 3/23

2. Chase Edmonds destined to be a big part of the RB equation. Jeff Wilson trade fell off the tree for us Nov. 1.

3. ???? was penciled in at LT. Terron Armstead signed 3/22.

4. Kader Kohou was about 8 weeks from signing as an UDFA



Just a few pertinent examples of why it is so ridiculous for the resident Nattering Nabobs of Negativism to rally en masse to beg for the public tar and feathering of Chris Grier at this point in the process of building the 2023 Dolphins roster. It's utterly preposterous.