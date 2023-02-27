MARCH MADNESS FORM GUIDE FOR 2023 [NSFW]

The Contenders Part 1@BCPhins4lifeQuite simple, by the looks of it if he listens to his wife like he did in the Lounge Champ contest he could win the double.He doesn’t carry the Mad March Madman banner for no reason. Could go on a deep run.One of the BBQ kings of Finheaven, can he cook up the right ingredients to win the crown?Great name and he lives up to it in many of his posts. Be fantastic to see he and Doc Zingo go head to head nothing may be sacred.One of the newbie’s so hard to gage his form. Speaking of form and hard, rumours are he has just moved into a new house with a lovely lady. Will he spend to much time on the “nest” and not on the computer grinding out a win in MM?@DZimmerThe grade master of Finheaven.Will he bring his A game and mark down all his opponents on the way to gaining a winning MM pass mark or be bounced out of training camp in the first round with a F to his name?Can the old dog learn new tricks?50 years ago the Fins were undefeated, if he brings that form he wins MM’s Super Bowl.@Mr HankeyToo be sure, too be sure. Can he stay sober on St Patrick’s day thus use the luck of the Irish to find MM’s pot of gold?He has won battles before.One of the veterans of the field, always produces a nice mixture of jokes, memes and music. Once he has his morning coffee never afraid of posting plenty of ladies.One of the most informative draft kings of Finheaven. If you are looking for great musical taste this is a gentleman to follow.