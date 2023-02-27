 MARCH MADNESS FORM GUIDE FOR 2023 [NSFW] | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

MARCH MADNESS FORM GUIDE FOR 2023 [NSFW]

Ok folks its coming up for that time of the year when 32 brothers go head to head in battles for the Honour of MM Champion.

Yes there may be some of this

dolfan06.jpg


or some funny memes/gifs/videos

View attachment giphy.mp4


jokes and music


So time to take a cheeky look at the contenders and see who will be singing this at the end





Good luck to all and I hope the Finheaven if they choose to follow the battles get many a laugh.
 
We will start on saturday March 11th

Good luck everybody :UP:
 
The Contenders Part 1



@BCPhins4life


Quite simple, by the looks of it if he listens to his wife like he did in the Lounge Champ contest he could win the double.

image (11) copy 4.jpg




@RichmondWeb


He doesn’t carry the Mad March Madman banner for no reason. Could go on a deep run.

Screenshot 2023-02-27 at 2.50.02 pm.png



@Crump


One of the BBQ kings of Finheaven, can he cook up the right ingredients to win the crown?

Screenshot 2023-02-26 at 1.25.44 pm.png



@Filthy Fin


Great name and he lives up to it in many of his posts. Be fantastic to see he and Doc Zingo go head to head nothing may be sacred.

149747899_885021978999922_8267765947781433727_n.jpg



@dolfan06


One of the newbie’s so hard to gage his form. Speaking of form and hard, rumours are he has just moved into a new house with a lovely lady. Will he spend to much time on the “nest” and not on the computer grinding out a win in MM?






@DZimmer


The grade master of Finheaven.
Will he bring his A game and mark down all his opponents on the way to gaining a winning MM pass mark or be bounced out of training camp in the first round with a F to his name?

A1nYNISnPeL._AC_CLa_2140,2000_A1lQjgoOLKL.png_0,0,2140,2000+0.0,0.0,2140.0,2000.0_UF1000,1000_...jpg




@50 Years a Fan


Can the old dog learn new tricks?
50 years ago the Fins were undefeated, if he brings that form he wins MM’s Super Bowl.

Fhk8i4zXwAEbGYm.jpg



@Mr Hankey


Too be sure, too be sure. Can he stay sober on St Patrick’s day thus use the luck of the Irish to find MM’s pot of gold?
He has won battles before.

SmallLazyFlyingfish-max-1mb.gif



@tay0365


One of the veterans of the field, always produces a nice mixture of jokes, memes and music. Once he has his morning coffee never afraid of posting plenty of ladies.

img55e54e5b2ee13.gif


@j-off-her-doll


One of the most informative draft kings of Finheaven. If you are looking for great musical taste this is a gentleman to follow.

 
Those are all great posters who will do well in March madness
 
