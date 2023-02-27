 MARCH MADNESS FORM GUIDE FOR 2023 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

MARCH MADNESS FORM GUIDE FOR 2023

Ok folks its coming up for that time of the year when 32 brothers go head to head in battles for the Honour of MM Champion.

Yes there may be some of this

dolfan06.jpg


or some funny memes/gifs/videos

View attachment giphy.mp4


jokes and music


So time to take a cheeky look at the contenders and see who will be singing this at the end





Good luck to all and I hope the Finheaven faithful if they choose to follow the battles get many a laugh.
 
Ozfin said:
Ok folks its coming up for that time of the year when 32 brothers go head to head in battles for the Honour of MM Champion.

Yes there may be some of this

View attachment 133120


or some funny memes/gifs/videos

View attachment 133121


jokes and music


So time to take a cheeky look at the contenders and see who will be singing this at the end





Good luck to all and I hope the Finheaven if they choose to follow the battles get many a laugh.
We will start on saturday March 11th

Good luck everybody :UP:
 
The Contenders Part 1



@BC Phins4Life


Quite simple, by the looks of it if he listens to his wife like he did in the Lounge Champ contest he could win the double.

image (11) copy 4.jpg




@RichmondWeb


He doesn’t carry the Mad March Madman banner for no reason. Could go on a deep run.

Screenshot 2023-02-27 at 2.50.02 pm.png



@Crump


One of the BBQ kings of Finheaven, can he cook up the right ingredients to win the crown?

Screenshot 2023-02-26 at 1.25.44 pm.png



@Filthy Fin


Great name and he lives up to it in many of his posts. Be fantastic to see he and Doc Zingo go head to head nothing may be sacred.

149747899_885021978999922_8267765947781433727_n.jpg



@dolfan06


One of the newbie’s so hard to gage his form. Speaking of form and hard, rumours are he has just moved into a new house with a lovely lady. Will he spend to much time on the “nest” and not on the computer grinding out a win in MM?






@DZimmer000


The grade master of Finheaven.
Will he bring his A game and mark down all his opponents on the way to gaining a winning MM pass mark or be bounced out of training camp in the first round with a F to his name?

A1nYNISnPeL._AC_CLa_2140,2000_A1lQjgoOLKL.png_0,0,2140,2000+0.0,0.0,2140.0,2000.0_UF1000,1000_...jpg




@50 Years a Fan


Can the old dog learn new tricks?
50 years ago the Fins were undefeated, if he brings that form he wins MM’s Super Bowl.

Fhk8i4zXwAEbGYm.jpg



@mrhankey81701


Too be sure, too be sure. Can he stay sober on St Patrick’s day thus use the luck of the Irish to find MM’s pot of gold?
He has won battles before.

SmallLazyFlyingfish-max-1mb.gif



@tay0365


One of the veterans of the field, always produces a nice mixture of jokes, memes and music. Once he has his morning coffee never afraid of posting plenty of ladies.

img55e54e5b2ee13.gif


@j-off-her-doll


One of the most informative draft kings of Finheaven. If you are looking for great musical taste this is a gentleman to follow.

 
The Contenders Part 2



@Henrik

He likes bikes [that may get a possible vote from @JamesWsenior if his missus has a say] and green frogs.
I’m starting to wonder if the man behind the mask is……

image (2).jpg




@TheMageGandalf

Gave a great account of himself in the Lounge Champ Contest back in January.
Can he put a spell on the Hard Rock Faithful and win MM’s precious?

Screen_Shot_2023-01-22_at_3.24.42_pm-removebg-preview.png




@The Goat

Another solid long term MM devotee who has certainly won his fair share of matches. Certainly has a good eye for the ladies

tumblr_02196dd7587ea15256c0623421fb9702_9417e11c_640.jpg63f3db073e813607d1bb3af8f9be0e8d.jpgimage_1dc841baf0af7173729c6237f0533edb31812560.png


@ArchStanton

Another man of mystery, could he be good and ride off with the MM gold or bad or yes will leave the ugly bit alone.

fd0.gif




@dolphinkee

Fabulous donor to the Finheaven cause. Will he like Eddie Murphy in Brewster’s Millions, use his money to get everyone to vote “None of the Above” and so vote himself into stealing away with the MM jewels?

b14890dc-1817-477b-acdd-416c890a0112_text.gif



@Adam First

The Game Day Thread master. If he brings the type of research and excellent music choices to MM as he does for game threads he may well leave the MM stadium with a victory. His classic opening number for each season.





@dolfan91

By early reports he could be MM’s instagram king. Will his grams gain enough likes for him to advance through the rounds?
Certain the cheerleaders will back him.

OIP (2).jpg



@cullenbigcstill


If height counts for any thing he at 6 foot 8 could tower over the field. Look out for rumours of a lot of naughty memes coming your way folks

ezgif-3-de48d68a32.gif


@mrbunglez

A multi seasoned player who hits up instagram, gifs and doesn’t mind giving his opponent a serious serve in the sledging department.

26638377-0FE8-4F20-BD4D-68E07447613E.jpg
 
Don't forget AGFins

He's a friend of mine and I may give him a few tips on how to play March Madness

:p
 
The Contenders Part 3



@NBP81

Finheaven’s fishing king, he has run deep before so you might see some of these

427A082100000578-4709924-image-a-23_1500453889876.jpg


But remember if you don’t vote for him this could happen.

Screenshot 2023-02-26 at 12.59.47 pm.png



@circumstances

One of the main boards court jesters.
The rumour he posts in the nude but the question is how big a Chubb is he “coming” to MM with?

giphy.gif



@AGFins


Another new boy on the block in regards to this comp. Well he is certainly heading down the right street to victory with his “Vote Whoring” memes.

7c3b79.gif



@DOC ZINGO

A former stand up comedian. Can he get the Finheaven faithful belly laughing enough to earn some vote winning applause?





@MrChadRico


Looking to wheel and deal some winning hands so bankrupt the rest of the MM competitors.

200.gif






@Mindtornado


He only just lost to an MM finalist by 2 votes, this man has skills.


A joke or three, makes memes and not shy of poking sacred cows in search of a laugh.


GrieseMarinoTua said:
Congrats to both for making the finals, outstanding work from both throughout, very entertaining. Special mention to Henrik and Nole both were brilliant throughout as well. But a thanks and well done to every single person who took the time to take part, well amused

You spelled Mindtornado wrong. It’s m-i-n-d-t-o-r-n-a-d-o not h-e-n-r-i-k.



@Fred Bear


Gave an fierce display last year winning a couple of rounds with a combination of superb music and wit. Has only gotten better in the lounge during the last year.


Any of the other competitors really want to wrestle with Fred?





@royalshank

Another well respected veteran of the competition who has won numerous battles over the years. Will this be the time a winning toast or two is given?

Generic_Bundle.jpg
 
The Contenders Part 4



@superphin

Another with a great range of biting but funny comments seen often in the main. Will he be seen laughing while nicking off with the trophy?



Yes he has form winning the Lounge Champ Comp in 2018.



@Mach2


The roadrunner of MM. Will one of the coyotes of the field finally catch him or does he simply say “beep beep” as he runs off with the title?

Untitled.gif






@Big Daddy TyHD.

Another dark horse of this race. I’m wondering going by his name if he is a former porn star and hoping he puts up pics of his co-stars in bikini’s. That win votes.

img_1280x720$2012_03_16_02_31_00_666329.jpg



@Jamesw


Now here’s a conundrum. Big chance to win if he throws in plenty of pic’s of the girlfriend and secretary unless he runs into Ray R. Does he beat Ray and threaten to take the title but have the girlfriend never speak to him again?


Remember James Ray is always right…………..

FA767853-F287-4E0F-BF1B-F5E2D13A03A1.jpg


Last but certainly not least


@Ray R


The one line king of LOL, as he torments the “lemmings” of Finheaven. Remember folks Ray is right, so is the rest of the field wrong losing to him?

 
Guys March madness is gonna be a blast this Year

No telling who's gonna win
 
