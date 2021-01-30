 Marino and Griese in top 20... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Marino and Griese in top 20...

Rosenthal actually does a pretty good job IMO in ranking all the QBs who ever played in a SB. Kudos for not weighting SB wins and losses as a major factor, but performance over entire careers.

Even Earl Morrall is pretty darn high on the list. David Woodley not so much - although he is the winningest QB in franchise history.

www.nfl.com

All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Patrick Mahomes already cracks top 20

Gregg Rosenthal ranks the 63 starting quarterbacks in the history of the Super Bowl. Where do playoff maestros Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes rank on this list of esteemed passers?
