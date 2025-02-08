 Marino on Tua - Seriously Dan???? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Marino on Tua - Seriously Dan????

Don't take this the wrong way. I loved Dan Marino as our QB. As to the question of what he actually does for the Dolphins now, which comes up a fair bit on Finheaven, if this article doesn't make it clear he is a paid PR guy for the team, I don't know what will:

"I thought we had a very good football team until we started getting injuries, especially at the end of the year," said Marino, who serves as a special adviser to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. "Tua is our quarterback, he's going to be our quarterback, but we need to find a way to just keep him healthy, especially at the end of the year when you have to win games to get in the playoffs ... That's I think where the focus is going to be."

We know how Marino played the game. I find it hard to believe that in his heart of hearts he really believes the things he is saying.

My issue is the team should be focused on winning, not keeping Tua healthy. The whole structure and design of the team, including personnel and the play calling, cannot be oriented around keeping Tua healthy. We are never going to be good that way either. Taken to its logical extreme, this means putting bubble wrap around Tua, and then having him kneel on every snap. It is just a silly concept.

The teams that make deep playoff runs have QBs play with reckless abandon and take a beating. They do not orient the team around keeping the QB healthy. Their playcalling exposes the QB. The way they build their teams exposes the QB as well, and they expect the QB to be able to make up the difference, that is part of why they get the salary. The QB is meant to cover roster holes, not create roster holes, which is what you are doing when you orient the team around keeping the QB healthy. Mahomes was asked to do it without a left or right tackle, and no receivers, for example.

The higher ups in Kansas City and Philadelphia don't go into the off season thinking "our entire goal this year is to keep the QB healthy and we will design the roster and all the play calling around this issue." Those teams assume the QB will be on the field, and they go about building the roster in a way that is best for the team, not the QB alone.

Below the Marino comments article, a tweet from Phil Simms from earlier in this year. His quote, more or less "It is hard to win games when it seems the objective of the team is to make one guy look good and NOT GET HIM hurt, let alone going in with a pre-conceived notion of how you play the game. You should never have to do that for the highest paid player on your team. We put you there, win, and we are going to figure out everything with everyone else. It is always an excuse for him."

This is a roadmap to mediocrity at best. So we can keep Tua healthy and go 9-8 or 10-7 and be MEH, if we are lucky, and still not be able to beat good teams or win a playoff game, and that is now the goal? Great, yup that is better than 8-9, which is what we managed this year, with Tua getting hurt. But really who cares. It is a distinction without a difference at this point.

www.espn.com

Marino: Dolphins must keep Tua healthy to win

Dan Marino threw his support behind Tua Tagovailoa, although he added that the Dolphins must find a way to keep their quarterback healthy.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

 
Keeping your QB healthy correlates to wins for every team in the league..........its not special to miami. It also correlates to improving the oline which I think everyone on this board agrees with. There is nothing inaccurate with anything he said.

What do you want the team to do? Should we not improve the oline which goes hand in hand with protecting the QB? What should he have said? Tua is going to be the QB next year. Should he have lied and said he wasn't going to be the QB?
 
Tua is our quarterback, he's going to be our quarterback, but we need to find a way to just keep him healthy, especially at the end of the year when you have to win games to get in the playoffs ... That's I think where the focus is going to be
Where is the argument?
He simply stated a series of facts.
Fact
Tua is our quarterback
Fact
He’s going to be our quarterback
Fact
We have to keep him healthy
Fact
Have to keep him healthy at the end of the season to get in the play offs

None of the above is even remotely contentious

Should Tua be the QB is a whole different argument

This is going to be a long off season if folks are moaning about that
 
Just write "I don't like Tua and he won't win anything". Much shorter and without the straw grasping of the stance that keeping your starting QB healthy is not the first key to winning as many games as possible.

Bobs Burgers Straws GIF
 
Keeping the QB healthy is/should be a primary focus of all teams. The successful QBs that the OP references that play with reckless abandon (Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson for example) are built that way and quite frankly are anomalies. Mahomes does not play recklessly, he is protected appropriately. Goff? Hurts? Same story. Hell, Joe Burrow is more closely related to Tua’s situation than most would like to admit - pretty good when kept upright and a well documented injury history when he isn’t. For most, protection is key.
 
The moment you sign Tua to an extension, i can't see Marino or others like him publicly questioning Tua having the ability to be QB1 and being "the guy". It would be a bad look. Now if he believes it in his head, or has every said anything contrary to that belief in private is anyone's guess.

Marino could put a team on his back and carry them to wins. He could make any throw on the field, even ones that didn't have a window. He has to know Tua is not that level QB.
 
Rowdy1972 said:
Keeping your QB healthy correlates to wins for every team in the league..........its not special to miami. It also correlates to improving the oline which I think everyone on this board agrees with. There is nothing inaccurate with anything he said.

What do you want the team to do? Should we not improve the oline which goes hand in hand with protecting the QB? What should he have said? Tua is going to be the QB next year. Should he have lied and said he wasn't going to be the QB?
Right. This is why the Kansas City and Philadelphia higher ups go into every season saying "our # goal is to keep the QB healthy and we are going to design the team around doing that." I don't think so Osborne!
 
How many rules has the NFL installed to keep the QB healthy? OLmen are trained to hold if they think the QB can get killed. QBs wear special jerseys to keep them healthy. What Marino said isn't anything new.
As for Simms, that's not quite the same as Marino. No, teams shouldn't focus on making anyone look good and shouldn't focus on not getting him hurt. Simms uses the word "objective." But, the way I read it, that's not the same as 'keep him healthy.' The objective can be win games, but, as 32 teams do, try to protect the QB
 
@phinsforlife
Genuine question, relating only to the Marino statement without expanding into other arguments and issues.
Which bit(s) do you disagree with?
 
Bottom line, Miami is a playoff team with a healthy Tua. So, Marino is not wrong.

I think it was a nice way to say the offensive line needs work.
 
JFC, you’re exhausting
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Bottom line, Miami is a playoff team with a healthy Tua. So, Marino is not wrong.

I think it was a nice way to say the offensive line needs work.
i will take the under on that the way they will build the team and call plays. the good news, we should likely have an answer by the end of next year. although i felt like we had it this year.
 
