Presented without comment:
"I do stuff for the team, so I'm gonna tell you I love those guys," says Marino of McDaniel and Tagovailoa. "I've worked with them for a few years now. I think Tua has been very consistent, he has been playing at a high level. And Mike is the same way, so we'll see where it all goes and hopefully it goes in a positive direction like it has been for the past three weeks. If they get into the playoffs, I'll be extremely excited for all of us, for Miami Dolphins fans and them."
"I think they just need to continue to grow as a team," Marino said in a one-on-one interview. "I have nothing but confidence in them. The team got off to a slow start. Everybody would tell you that, anybody that's observing that. Through those times, we came back and now have a chance to actually - if we win out pretty much - and play some really good football, a chance to get in the playoffs."
Dan Marino still has confidence in Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa
