Dec 4, 2022
7,811
13,890
49
san diego
Presented without comment:

"I do stuff for the team, so I'm gonna tell you I love those guys," says Marino of McDaniel and Tagovailoa. "I've worked with them for a few years now. I think Tua has been very consistent, he has been playing at a high level. And Mike is the same way, so we'll see where it all goes and hopefully it goes in a positive direction like it has been for the past three weeks. If they get into the playoffs, I'll be extremely excited for all of us, for Miami Dolphins fans and them."

"I think they just need to continue to grow as a team," Marino said in a one-on-one interview. "I have nothing but confidence in them. The team got off to a slow start. Everybody would tell you that, anybody that's observing that. Through those times, we came back and now have a chance to actually - if we win out pretty much - and play some really good football, a chance to get in the playoffs."

Dan Marino still has confidence in Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino knows better than anyone what it's like to lead a successful team.
I'm not making fun of it I just think its funny that he says I do 'stuff'......says he works with them...but then he says 'they' need to continue to grow...I don't know it feels like he wants to be a part of it...but doesn't...but does...one foot in one foot out...maybe because he wants the flexibility to be a coach without actually being tied to a particular coaching staff?
 
i think he has just devolved into paid PR for the team and has no ambition to do anything besides take the cushy paycheck and tell ross what he wants to hear. shame if you ask me but it is what it is at this point.
 
That's the impression I get.

I don't really blame him. On the other hand, I dismiss pretty much anything he says as homer rhetoric.

It is what it is.
 
Can’t fault him but he’s basically a figure head. He’s THE figure head of the franchise’s history so it’s fitting. I don’t expect him to go public and voice any displeasures with the coaching staff or team, ever, and that’s fine. Not his job.
 
I think he's mostly PR for the organization, but maybe Ross trusts him as an adviser on some decisions.
 
