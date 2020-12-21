 Mariota vs Carr - Does it matter? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mariota vs Carr - Does it matter?

marino2duper73

marino2duper73

After watching Carr all season, then watching Mariota vs Indy, I'm starting to wonder if Mariota will be a bigger challenge than Carr.

Carr stays in the pocket, which bodes well for our blitz packages. Mariota is much more of a threat to extend plays, as we saw last week.

Thoughts on how to gameplan for Mariota?
 
foozool13

foozool13

I think thier defense is so bad it doesn’t matter.

Tua breakout game coming up this week.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

marino2duper73 said:
After watching Carr all season, then watching Mariota vs Indy, I'm starting to wonder if Mariota will be a bigger challenge than Carr.

Carr stays in the pocket, which bodes well for our blitz packages. Mariota is much more of a threat to extend plays, as we saw last week.

Thoughts on how to gameplan for Mariota?
Carr constantly checks down too. I think Mariota is more prone to make a crucial mistake.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

My concerns are Mariota and Waller. Waller is a beast, Rowe will have his hands full.
 
DolphinTeeth

DolphinTeeth

don't think either one can handle our Defense right now. doesn't matter if it's Carr or Mariotta on their end or Tua and Fitz, our D & Special Teams continues to win games for us.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Carr is over-rated to hell and an emotional yo-yo who occasionally plays well (at some point Gruden will probably say enough). I actually think that Mariota is potentially more dangerous with his ability to run. Marcus is effectively playing for a job somewhere in 2021. He needs to play well to show what he can do when given the opportunity. He's actually the sort of backup QB that Miami could consider, especially with the Tua - Hawaiian - Samoan heritage connection.
 
V

volk

Mariota I think will be more difficult to defend, as we struggle more against dual threat QB’s than pocket passers like Carr. That said, I do think Mariota might be more prone to turn it over. I think I would rather face a hobbled Carr than a healthy Mariota, but both are beatable if we keep the intensity up.
 
