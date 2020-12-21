Mariota vs Carr - Does it matter?

Carr is over-rated to hell and an emotional yo-yo who occasionally plays well (at some point Gruden will probably say enough). I actually think that Mariota is potentially more dangerous with his ability to run. Marcus is effectively playing for a job somewhere in 2021. He needs to play well to show what he can do when given the opportunity. He's actually the sort of backup QB that Miami could consider, especially with the Tua - Hawaiian - Samoan heritage connection.