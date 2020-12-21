Mariota vs Carr - Does it matter?

marino2duper73
After watching Carr all season, then watching Mariota vs Indy, I'm starting to wonder if Mariota will be a bigger challenge than Carr.
Carr stays in the pocket, which bodes well for our blitz packages. Mariota is much more of a threat to extend plays, as we saw last week.
Thoughts on how to gameplan for Mariota?
