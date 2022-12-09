 Mark my words, Tua will have the best game of his life Sunday night. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mark my words, Tua will have the best game of his life Sunday night.

DolphinDaddy

DolphinDaddy

Tua knows he ****ed up last week. I am a die hard Bama fan, and one thing I know about Tua is that he’s not going to come out and do that again.

He’s probably put in a lot of extra work, and done a lot of extra studying for this game. He knows what this means to his teammates and coach, and he will be ready.
 
