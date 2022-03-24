 Mark Schlereth The Dinasaur | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mark Schlereth The Dinasaur

I'm 53. I'm as old school as it gets, but this guy Schlereth? He's a freaking dinosaur. In his tough guy voice he said the Chiefs decided they're not going to pay a slot receiver. He must have called Hill a slot receiver 50 times in a ten minute segment. Mr. tough guy we're drawing a line in the sand. How clueless and out of touch with the state of the game today. Tyreek is a slot receiver...and a x and y and a running back. He's Deebo only faster. He is a superstar player. Schlereth clearly doesn't know who are coach is and what his philosophy is. How ignorant. He should know better because he played for the elder Shanahan. Sorry, had to vent. His stance on this is embarassing.
 
Virginia99 said:
I think he said that's the way he felt the Chiefs were thinking, not that that was how he viewed Hill.
 
The Chiefs are paying Mahomes crazy money...that puts a clamp on everything else they can do. And they decided they couldn't pay Hill as well, and will likely try to replace him this draft with a speedster. Hell, Hill's a fair % of Mahomes success...they'd be double-paying for that production if he stayed...Mahomes is already getting some of Hill's money.
 
Lol, when I heard him say slot WR, I thought he was talking about someone else, until he continued to say it. Hill is whatever you want him to be. He is the most explosive player in the NFL. I’m sure Mahomes isn’t happy. Hill made Mahomes look great on a lot of those wild throws.
 
Even with the context of saying what he thinks the chiefs were feeling, he is still a life long Dolphins hater. Haters gonna hate.
 
All I care about is that Hill is now a Miami Dolphin and he gives the offense a weapon that the team hasn’t had in years. What the Chiefs or anyone else thought he was in Kansas City is irrelevant.

Whether McDaniel and the offensive coordinator decide to use him in the slot, outside, or in the backfield really doesn’t matter because all I know is that anytime he has the ball in his hands, he can score from anywhere on the field.
 
does it matter where players line up as long as they produce? Do slot players only get like 5 points when they score tds instead of 6?
 
Virginia99 said:
They shun what they do not understand my son! 🤣
 
