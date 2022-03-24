Mark Schlereth The Dinasaur

I'm 53. I'm as old school as it gets, but this guy Schlereth? He's a freaking dinosaur. In his tough guy voice he said the Chiefs decided they're not going to pay a slot receiver. He must have called Hill a slot receiver 50 times in a ten minute segment. Mr. tough guy we're drawing a line in the sand. How clueless and out of touch with the state of the game today. Tyreek is a slot receiver...and a x and y and a running back. He's Deebo only faster. He is a superstar player. Schlereth clearly doesn't know who are coach is and what his philosophy is. How ignorant. He should know better because he played for the elder Shanahan. Sorry, had to vent. His stance on this is embarassing.