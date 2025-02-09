 Marlins: Legends Hall of Fame class. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Marlins: Legends Hall of Fame class.

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
8,072
Reaction score
4,729
Age
58
Location
Miami
Four World Series champs named to inaugural Marlins Legends Hall of Fame class.

The Marlins on Saturday night announced the creation of the Marlins Legends Hall of Fame, which will honor former players, coaches, managers and staff members who made significant achievements and contributions to the organization and South Florida community.

The inaugural class will include World Series champions Jeff Conine, Luis Castillo, Jim Leyland and Jack McKeon. Both Conine and Castillo were on hand for the launch and joined onstage by Juan Pierre, Antonio Alfonseca, Livan Hernandez and Gaby Sanchez.

71jEZsWa-oL._AC_UF1000,1000_QL80_.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom