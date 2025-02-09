Charlie Rivers
Four World Series champs named to inaugural Marlins Legends Hall of Fame class.
The Marlins on Saturday night announced the creation of the Marlins Legends Hall of Fame, which will honor former players, coaches, managers and staff members who made significant achievements and contributions to the organization and South Florida community.
The inaugural class will include World Series champions Jeff Conine, Luis Castillo, Jim Leyland and Jack McKeon. Both Conine and Castillo were on hand for the launch and joined onstage by Juan Pierre, Antonio Alfonseca, Livan Hernandez and Gaby Sanchez.
