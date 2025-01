BennySwella said: Too old for me to even know what this is but **** the Jets anyway! Click to expand...

it was awful. I think it was on monday night football in 1986 maybe. I think it was on intertception and it was block into dwight stephenson. I think he had nerve damage after that hit in his knee.. Some people say that marino was never as good as he was when he had dwight. Dwight is considered one of best centers of all time. like top 3.Maybe it happened in 1987 but in 1986 we lost hugh green to knee injury too. Green played again but was never the same and we gave up a first and second for him.Also joey bosa dad John bosa was first round pick for us and ripped his knee up twice. Back then those injuries basically ruined careers.We had tons of career ending injuries in a span of three years in mid 1980s. Just brutual