Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Ghost

Stamos
A bit early to talk about the 2024 NFL draft but this OSU WR has to be the best I've ever seen in Columbus, which is saying a lot.

I think he's going to be right there with Calvin Johnson as the best prospects that position has ever seen.

Just my random thought for the day, has nothing to do with our Dolphins.

Just throwing this out there. MHJr is SICK.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

I am not willing to visit Megatron Land with him but he has been very impressive.

For a bigger WR he moves very well.
 
Birdmond

I agree. A physical freak with an incredible work ethic is a rare find. I think he’ll be the first non QB off the board.
 
