MASSIVE CROW EATING THREAD FOR ALL THE TROLLS

Simmer downI’m not going to call you only unless you’re too chicken$hit to man up.
For the Griier haters, ZERO SACKS FROM THAT $HITTY GRIER OLINE.
For the Tua haters, 466 yds, 3 TDs and the game winning drive
For the McD haters, called an incredible game, especially the 4th and 7 call.
Now man up.
Have you ever said that to those trolls I'm referring to who have been insufferable here. Half of them are either on ignore or have been banned for being obvious trolls. Sorry but those of us who have defended this coach, this GM and this QB we will not simmer down.
Jets will destroy the JillsAnd by the way, BB lost. If the Jets and Bills tie, we are solo in first.
I think the Tua vs Herbert argument is over. Tua buried itNo worries about venting. I’m ecstatic too.
I do not think any of us hate Tua. Some just worried we should have taken Hebert.
I do not think anyone hate McD. He was a first year coach who admitted mistakes and will get better.
Regarding the OL. I would like to see reviews but zero sacks is zero sacks.
Congrats to us all.