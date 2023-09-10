 MASSIVE CROW EATING THREAD FOR ALL THE TROLLS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

MASSIVE CROW EATING THREAD FOR ALL THE TROLLS

I’m not going to call you only unless you’re too chicken$hit to man up.

For the Griier haters, ZERO SACKS FROM THAT $HITTY GRIER OLINE.
For the Tua haters, 466 yds, 3 TDs and the game winning drive
For the McD haters, called an incredible game, especially the 4th and 7 call.
Now man up.

1694389528704.jpeg
 
Simmer down
 
No worries about venting. I’m ecstatic too.
I do not think any of us hate Tua. Some just worried we should have taken Hebert.
I do not think anyone hate McD. He was a first year coach who admitted mistakes and will get better.
Regarding the OL. I would like to see reviews but zero sacks is zero sacks.
Congrats to us all.
 
And by the way, BB lost. If the Jets and Bills tie, we are solo in first.
 
Looks like Tua was the better pick over Herbert.. lol. This should quiet the media critics who crush Tua and praise Herbert
 
I was worried about the oline (Still am a bit, but feel alot better now) and they kicked ass today. Great Job!
 
Have you ever said that to those trolls I’m referring to who have been insufferable here. Half of them are either on ignore or have been banned for being obvious trolls. Sorry but those of us who have defended this coach, this GM and this QB we will not simmer down.
 
I'll happily eat some crow. I'm not down on Tua or McD, but I definitely thought the O-line without Armstead was going to result in us losing this game. Very glad I was wrong, but we need to fix the center position.
 
I think the Tua vs Herbert argument is over. Tua buried it
 
