Mastering a new offense

I am so encouraged of how well Tua and the offense is performing so early in the season. This is an entirely new offense, the third that Tua had to learn in as many years, that is as complex as any in the NFL. It takes a long time to master a new offense and for how the fins are performing is a testament to McDanial and the coaching staff. This offense should only get better as time goes on. It also shows how good Tua is as a QB. As Tua and his receivers become more in sync, this offense will become more and more exciting.