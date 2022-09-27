 Mastering a new offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mastering a new offense

tzjombie

tzjombie

Joined
Jun 7, 2007
I am so encouraged of how well Tua and the offense is performing so early in the season. This is an entirely new offense, the third that Tua had to learn in as many years, that is as complex as any in the NFL. It takes a long time to master a new offense and for how the fins are performing is a testament to McDanial and the coaching staff. This offense should only get better as time goes on. It also shows how good Tua is as a QB. As Tua and his receivers become more in sync, this offense will become more and more exciting.
 
Danny

Danny

Joined
Apr 17, 2003
It's not only Tua having to learn the new offense though of course he handles the football on every play but every player needs to know the offense in order for it to work so kudos the all the players but also to the coaches for getting the players ready.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Joined
May 27, 2005
Agree. Three games in and you can see the potential in this unit. Now, let's get the running game going. We knew that would take some time.

Just a few stats to throw out there, Tua is first on the ESPN quarterback rating system and second in the traditional ranking. Again, agree with OP how impressive that is early on.
 
N

NYPhinzFan

Joined
Apr 28, 2007
tzjombie said:
I am so encouraged of how well Tua and the offense is performing so early in the season. This is an entirely new offense, the third that Tua had to learn in as many years, that is as complex as any in the NFL. It takes a long time to master a new offense and for how the fins are performing is a testament to McDanial and the coaching staff. This offense should only get better as time goes on. It also shows how good Tua is as a QB. As Tua and his receivers become more in sync, this offense will become more and more exciting.
Imagine when it becomes second nature to everyone on the offense, look out!
 
circumstances

circumstances

Joined
Mar 12, 2006
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Agree. Three games in and you can see the potential in this unit. Now, let's get the running game going. We knew that would take some time.

Just a few stats to throw out there, Tua is first on the ESPN quarterback rating system and second in the traditional ranking. Again, agree with OP how impressive that is early on.
as you said, tua and the team are accomplishing whatever they're accomplishing without the benefit of the blocking scheme and run game that we should have humming along at some point.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Joined
Jul 18, 2010
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Agree. Three games in and you can see the potential in this unit. Now, let's get the running game going. We knew that would take some time.

Just a few stats to throw out there, Tua is first on the ESPN quarterback rating system and second in the traditional ranking. Again, agree with OP how impressive that is early on.
Geno Smith above Justin Herbert :chuckle:
 
