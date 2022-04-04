DolphinsTalk
Matt Araiza is a Must for the Dolphins 2022 NFL Draft - Miami Dolphins
After the trade for Tyreek Hill and trading away DeVante Parker this off-season, Miami has a 3rd, 4th and two 7th round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. While all the new free agency signings fill Miami’s significant holes on the roster, there’s one glaring hole that Miami needs to address; Punter...
