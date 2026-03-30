 Matt LaFleur on Malik Willis - How Will You Know? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Matt LaFleur on Malik Willis - How Will You Know?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

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I think there are 2-3 big issues with his signing:

-Is he good? I am optimistic there is a chance
-Is there enough team around him to figure out if he is good and will we be able to get a fair evaluation? Very unclear
-Will the coaching be sufficient to hold this thing together? Unclear, just no way to know yet

My concern is there is a possibility that Willis is quite good, but it does not show due to what is around him (including a poor defense which also puts more pressure on the QB especially if playing from behind). Then, how do you know?

"Certainly excited for his opportunity in Miami and we're definitely going to miss him," LaFleur said. "I'd say (chances of success are) very high but I think it's I think too many times quarterbacks get put in situations it can't be all quarterback you you got to surround these guys with pieces. Nobody can do it by themselves and I'm not saying they have or have not but I just think that has to be under consideration when you're talking about the true evaluation of a quarterback."

"It's just hard to find a guy that athletic at that position," LaFleur said of Willis. "And we all saw what he could do with his legs. But I think Malik did a great job coming in. He was receptive to the coaching. And I think he showed a lot of growth in the passing game, just like I was just talking about, and refining the mechanics. But I think, obviously, a really talented thrower. I mean, shoot, he even surprised me sometimes with his accuracy, especially down the field."

 
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phinsforlife said:
Would not surprise me if he is better than Love. On the other hand, it is possible that he is better than Love, but it never shows here. That is my concern.
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I think we will know if hes good in 2027, two full drafts plus the money we have in FA next offseason, I think Willis will get a good chance to shine next season. This season will be rough unless we totally fix the oline and hit on a late round gem of a WR. Which is doubtful.
 
MrChadRico said:
I think we will know if hes good in 2027, two full drafts plus the money we have in FA next offseason, I think Willis will get a good chance to shine next season. This season will be rough unless we totally fix the oline and hit on a late round gem of a WR. Which is doubtful.
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That's my main concern. That we don't put enough around him next year (we won't) to properly evaluate him and skip out on a stellar QB draft class. Or draft the one that's left after winning more games than we should have.

The only way I see this scenario working out is if he is the dude. The bridge talk doesn't hold water for me.
 
phinsforlife said:
I think there are 2-3 big issues with his signing:

-Is he good? I am optimistic there is a chance
-Is there enough team around him to figure out if he is good and will we be able to get a fair evaluation? Very unclear
-Will the coaching be sufficient to hold this thing together? Unclear, just no way to know yet

My concern is there is a possibility that Willis is quite good, but it does not show.

"Certainly excited for his opportunity in Miami and we're definitely going to miss him," LaFleur said. "I'd say (chances of success are) very high but I think it's I think too many times quarterbacks get put in situations it can't be all quarterback you you got to surround these guys with pieces. Nobody can do it by themselves and I'm not saying they have or have not but I just think that has to be under consideration when you're talking about the true evaluation of a quarterback."

"It's just hard to find a guy that athletic at that position," LaFleur said of Willis. "And we all saw what he could do with his legs. But I think Malik did a great job coming in. He was receptive to the coaching. And I think he showed a lot of growth in the passing game, just like I was just talking about, and refining the mechanics. But I think, obviously, a really talented thrower. I mean, shoot, he even surprised me sometimes with his accuracy, especially down the field."

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Not that I can do anything about it anyways, so I am okay with Willis. I want to be way less sad, so I am just gonna roll with the Dolphins this year.

 
It will depend what they do, or who they get in the draft.

If Miami's O-Line proves to at least be solid consistently, and they are able to get at least one of the more talented receivers, by mid-season Miami could be clicking on offense.

Don't forget Miami's bread and butter this season will be the running game, defense will have to respect the running game, and that will early on help them get better chances passing wise just because they have to respect the running game.

Miami could come out of this draft with two quality receivers that just need time to learn.
 
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lynx said:
The big concern for me is that he's just an average QB and the perception will be if the team is bad, it's because the team around him sucks and it's not on him. That will spiral us into mediocrity for another 3 or 4 years

I want the next QB to be great, not average.
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Agree. Good and interesting point. They need to be able to have a clean and objective evaluation and cannot string it out if it looks meh and convince themselves it is every one else's fault but his. If get into that situation, should have never got into this to begin with
 
tay0365 said:
It will depend what they do, or who they get in the draft.

If Miami's O-Line proves to at least be solid consistently, and they are able to get at least one of the more talented receivers, by mid-season Miami could be clicking on offense.

Don't forget Miami's bread and butter this season will be the running game, defense will have to respect the running game, and that will early on help them get better chances passing wise just because they have to respect the running game.

Miami could come out of this draft with two quality receivers that just need time to learn.
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They need to draft two WRs. However even with first rounders there are major growing pains for WRs in year one. I don’t expect much of a passing games.
 
phinsforlife said:
"Certainly excited for his opportunity in Miami and we're definitely going to miss him," LaFleur said. "I'd say (chances of success are) very high but I think it's I think too many times quarterbacks get put in situations it can't be all quarterback you you got to surround these guys with pieces. Nobody can do it by themselves and I'm not saying they have or have not but I just think that has to be under consideration when you're talking about the true evaluation of a quarterback."
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This forum needs to be reminded of this.
 
lynx said:
The big concern for me is that he's just an average QB and the perception will be if the team is bad, it's because the team around him sucks and it's not on him. That will spiral us into mediocrity for another 3 or 4 years

I want the next QB to be great, not average.
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Average is not the term I would use. Willis has a very rare set of skills and ability that are way ahead of any average QB. Then again so does Anthony Richardson. Its the ability to convert those skills into quality QB at NFL level is the key.

His stats and results may end up being average but Willis himself won't be.
 
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