Matt LaFleur on Malik Willis

phinsforlife
#free punch the monkey!
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- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 9,043
- Reaction score
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- Age
- 49
- Location
- Miami
I think there are 2-3 big issues with his signing:
-Is he good? I am optimistic there is a chance
-Is there enough team around him to figure out if he is good and will we be able to get a fair evaluation? Very unclear
-Will the coaching be sufficient to hold this thing together? Unclear, just no way to know yet
"Certainly excited for his opportunity in Miami and we're definitely going to miss him," LaFleur said. "I'd say (chances of success are) very high but I think it's I think too many times quarterbacks get put in situations it can't be all quarterback you you got to surround these guys with pieces. Nobody can do it by themselves and I'm not saying they have or have not but I just think that has to be under consideration when you're talking about the true evaluation of a quarterback."
"It's just hard to find a guy that athletic at that position," LaFleur said of Willis. "And we all saw what he could do with his legs. But I think Malik did a great job coming in. He was receptive to the coaching. And I think he showed a lot of growth in the passing game, just like I was just talking about, and refining the mechanics. But I think, obviously, a really talented thrower. I mean, shoot, he even surprised me sometimes with his accuracy, especially down the field."
-Is he good? I am optimistic there is a chance
-Is there enough team around him to figure out if he is good and will we be able to get a fair evaluation? Very unclear
-Will the coaching be sufficient to hold this thing together? Unclear, just no way to know yet
"Certainly excited for his opportunity in Miami and we're definitely going to miss him," LaFleur said. "I'd say (chances of success are) very high but I think it's I think too many times quarterbacks get put in situations it can't be all quarterback you you got to surround these guys with pieces. Nobody can do it by themselves and I'm not saying they have or have not but I just think that has to be under consideration when you're talking about the true evaluation of a quarterback."
"It's just hard to find a guy that athletic at that position," LaFleur said of Willis. "And we all saw what he could do with his legs. But I think Malik did a great job coming in. He was receptive to the coaching. And I think he showed a lot of growth in the passing game, just like I was just talking about, and refining the mechanics. But I think, obviously, a really talented thrower. I mean, shoot, he even surprised me sometimes with his accuracy, especially down the field."
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