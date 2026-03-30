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Matt Miller of ESPN 7-Round Dolphins Mock Draft - DolphinsTalk
NFL Draft guru Matt Miller of ESPN released a full 7-round mock draft. With 11 total picks, here is who he has Miami selecting below. Round 1, Pick #11: Makai Lemon, WR, USC “The Dolphins implemented a hard reset at wide receiver this offseason, releasing Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle...
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