 Maxx Crosby told his agent he didn’t want to be drafted by the Dolphins. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Someone really didn’t like his experience with Brian Flores and Co.

www.yahoo.com

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby told his agent he didn’t want to be drafted by the Dolphins

The DE's pre-draft visit with Miami didn't go well.
For a guy who ended up being a 4th round pick to come out and ask a team not to draft him, you gotta believe is a rarity.

Damn, I want to trade for him even more now. Dude met Brian Flores and his staff and instantly wanted no part of it. You gotta love his instincts.
 
