The Ghost
Someone really didn’t like his experience with Brian Flores and Co.
For a guy who ended up being a 4th round pick to come out and ask a team not to draft him, you gotta believe is a rarity.
Damn, I want to trade for him even more now. Dude met Brian Flores and his staff and instantly wanted no part of it. You gotta love his instincts.
Raiders DE Maxx Crosby told his agent he didn’t want to be drafted by the Dolphins
The DE's pre-draft visit with Miami didn't go well.
www.yahoo.com
Last edited: