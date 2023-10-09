Maybe Belicheat will quit or get fired…

dolphinheel
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2004
- Messages
- 5,007
- Reaction score
- 6,102
before he breaks Shula’s record. Never thought it could happen, but now it’s possible.
FTR even Shula at age 85 called him out for being a cheater. That was way out of character for Don Shula to criticize another NFL coach. No love lost there.
Let's overreact to NFL Week 5: Graziano on Belichick's future, Vikings' QB plans, Cowboys' kryptonite
Could Bill Belichick move on after 2023? Does Minnesota need to trade Kirk Cousins? We decided which Week 5 takeaways are overreactions.
www.espn.com
FTR even Shula at age 85 called him out for being a cheater. That was way out of character for Don Shula to criticize another NFL coach. No love lost there.
Don Shula calls Bill Belichick "Beli-cheat"
Since the 2007 Spygate controversy, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been referred to as "Beli-cheat" a number of times, but usually by fans of rival teams.
www.nbcsports.com