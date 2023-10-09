 Maybe Belicheat will quit or get fired… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Maybe Belicheat will quit or get fired…

before he breaks Shula’s record. Never thought it could happen, but now it’s possible.

Let's overreact to NFL Week 5: Graziano on Belichick's future, Vikings' QB plans, Cowboys' kryptonite

Could Bill Belichick move on after 2023? Does Minnesota need to trade Kirk Cousins? We decided which Week 5 takeaways are overreactions.
FTR even Shula at age 85 called him out for being a cheater. That was way out of character for Don Shula to criticize another NFL coach. No love lost there.

Don Shula calls Bill Belichick "Beli-cheat"

Since the 2007 Spygate controversy, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been referred to as "Beli-cheat" a number of times, but usually by fans of rival teams.
