Maybe It Is Our Year - Lawsuit Against X Man Dropped - He Never Had The Warts!

‘Xavien Howard never had genital herpes.’ Lawsuit against Miami Dolphins All-Pro dropped The Dolphins cornerback’s lawyers called the lawsuit “the epitome of a shakedown” from the start.

Imagine being one of the guys in the Dolphins locker room when this news dropped. Wonder if they all ran away? Maybe this explains why he had such a bad year, the opposing WRs were doing their best to get as far away from him as possible, full effort every play? Anyway, amazing people can get away with this crap and just lob baseless accusations, with no consequence for doing so.