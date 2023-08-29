 Maybe it's Nick Bosa and J.Taylor was a smokescreen? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Maybe it's Nick Bosa and J.Taylor was a smokescreen?

According to a poster on Reddit who broke the Christian McCaffery trade news, Nick Bosa is potentially on the verge of being traded to an AFC Team as his demands far exceed the 49ers budgeted contract.

So, let the conversation begin 😃😃

P.S. Buried somewhere in the comments someone put the link to the McCaffery post.
 
Last edited:
I’d be shocked if Miami is the team he’s talking about. We simply don’t have the resources needed to swing that trade. Not to mention the plethora of current Dolphins players we would like to sign.
 
Don’t believe it for a second but have fun in the thread… peace
 
Guys like Bosa are a shame. So talented and gifted, but always injured.
 
Born and raised in Ft Lauderdale. And he already lives here during the off-season, so I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t mind staying here all year round. Would be great having him continue his dad legacy as a Dolphin. But……as some have said: I’m not getting my hopes high again, nope, not happening! LoL
 
Fukkk
Here we go all over again.
I'm not falling for it this time around.
yes-no.gif
 
